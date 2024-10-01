Panthers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 5 (Trust Chicago)
The Carolina Panthers picked up a win in Week 3, but they fell right back into the loss column against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4.
Now, Carolina is a road underdog in Week 5 against No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, who picked up a win at home against the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Williams has looked better over the last two weeks, throwing for all three of his passing touchdowns this season. Can he hold off veteran Andy Dalton, who has taken a stranglehold on the Panthers’ starting job?
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Week 5.
Panthers vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Panthers +3.5 (-108)
- Bears -3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +154
- Bears: -185
Total
- 42 (Over -108/Under -112)
Panthers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Panthers record: 1-3
- Bears record: 2-2
Panthers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Panthers are 1-3 against the spread this season.
- Carolina is 1-1 against the spread on the road.
- Andy Dalton has led the Panthers to a 1-1 record this season.
- The OVER is 3-1 in the Panthers’ four games.
- The Bears are 2-1-1 against the spread this season.
- The UNDER is 3-1 in the Bears’ four games.
- Chicago is 2-0 against the spread as a favorite this season.
Panthers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Shaq Thompons – out
- Josey Jewell – questionable
- Lonnie Johnson Jr. – questionable
- Damien Lewis – questionable
- Shy Tuttle – questionable
Bears Injury Report
- Terrell Smith – questionable
- Teven Jenkins – questionable
- Zacch Pickens – questionable
Panthers vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Diontae Johnson: Since Dalton took over at quarterback, Johnson has 15 catches on 27 targets with two touchdowns and 205 receiving yards. Johnson could be in line for another big game – especially if the Panthers fall behind.
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: Williams has thrown three touchdowns over the last two weeks, and he’s started to settle in with the Bears getting their running game going in Week 4. I think Williams will have a big day against one of the NFL’s worst defenses – that just lost Shaq Thompson for the season – on Sunday.
Panthers vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
Chicago has been solid against the spread when it has been favored this season, going 2-0, and I think it will handle the Panthers in Week 5.
The Panthers have been able to move the ball better – and score – with Dalton under center, but they still have one of the worst defenses in the NFL.
Carolina is allowing 5.8 yards per play and has allowed a league-high 129 points through the first four weeks.
Chicago’s offense hasn’t been great, but it finally got the running game going in Week 4 against the Rams.
If that keeps up, it should free up Williams, who is looking much improved over the last two weeks.
I’ll trust Chicago to win this game since its defense ranks eighth in points allowed and 12th in yards per play allowed in 2024.
Pick: Bears -3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.