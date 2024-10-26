Panthers vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Back Javonte Williams)
The Denver Broncos are 4-3 and sitting in second place in the AFC West – seventh in the AFC – heading into a home matchup against the 1-6 Carolina Panthers.
Carolina will return to former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young under center in Week 8 after veteran Andy Dalton was in a car accident this week.
Young has not played since Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season, and now he’ll have to face an elite Denver defense that ranks No. 1 in the NFL in yards per play allowed and No. 5 in points allowed.
That could make it tough for Carolina to score a touchdown, especially with how bad the offense looked under Young early in the season.
On the Denver side, it’s looking to build on a blowout win over the New Orleans Saints where running back Javonte Williams had his best game of the season.
Can rookie Bo Nix lead Denver to another high-scoring showing?
Here’s a breakdown of the best players to find the end zone in Week 8.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Broncos
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-110)
- Broncos Defense/ST Anytime TD (+360)
- Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+155)
Javonte Williams Anytime TD (-110)
Javonte Williams had by far his best game of the season in Week 7, carrying the ball 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns, adding three receptions for 23 yards as well.
Williams only played 63 percent of Denver’s snaps – he split time with Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime – but he’s clearly the No. 1 option in this backfield.
The Broncos should have no problem running the ball in Week 8 against a Carolina team that is allowing 4.7 yards per carry and has already conceded a league-high 13 rushing touchdowns in 2024.
Broncos Defense/ST Anytime TD (+360)
Young has been known to throw a pick-six early in his NFL career, and the Denver defense found the end zone in Week 7 against the Saints on a fumble recovery.
The Broncos have shut down several teams in 2024, and I wouldn't be shocked if they make things tough on Young in his first start back.
Carolina allowed a pick-six (from Dalton) last week, and the Denver defense has forced 10 total turnovers already in 2024. At nearly +400, this is worth a shot.
Chuba Hubbard Anytime TD (+155)
If there’s one Panther to bet on this week, it’s running back Chuba Hubbard.
The former fourth-round pick has four touchdowns in his last five games, and the Panthers should lean on him with Young back under center.
Denver is allowing just 4.1 yards per carry on the season, but I don’t see the Panthers beating this defense through the air.
Hubbard has at least 17 touches in each of his last four games.
More NFL Week 8 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.