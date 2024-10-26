Panthers vs. Broncos Best NFL Prop Bets for NFL Week 8 (Focus on Javonte Williams' Emerging Role)
The Broncos continue to make a postseason push and its been due to a stout defense and a potent ground game that has found its strid on the ground.
With Bo Nix a threat with his legs and Javonte Williams healthy and producing, the Broncos will look to take full advantage of a short-handed Panthers team. Keep reading to find out our favorite player props for this Week 8 matchup.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Broncos in Week 9
- Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Javonte Williams OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Bo Nix Anytime Touchdown Scorer
Nix has only two rushing touchdowns on the season, but he has been running the ball at one of the higher clips among quarterbacks, rushing the ball nearly seven times per game.
Around the goal line, Nix has been capable at moving the ball in zone read schemes and stressing the defenses. While not always scoring, the amount of opportunities doesn’t justify this price tag at +130, an implied probability of about 43%.
Javonte Williams OVER 62.5 Rushing Yards
Williams’ volume is starting to round into form, garnering double digit rushes in three of the last four games and showing why he is viewed as the top back in the Broncos’ backfield.
He has gone over this mark in only two of the last four games, but one was at 61 proving he has a sustainable floor.
With a Panthers team that is in disarray and 31st in EPA/Rush, I imagine the team leans on Williams to produce at an above average clip and pick up another win as the team finds itself in the postseason race.
More NFL Stories
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.