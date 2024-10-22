Panthers vs. Broncos Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 8 (Bronco Blowout?)
The Denver Broncos are firmly in the playoff mix, holding the No. 7 seed in the AFC heading into a home matchup with the Carolina Panthers in Week 8.
Denver has a little bit of a mini bye after blowing out the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, and now it finds itself as a major favorite at home against the one-win Panthers.
Carolina hasn’t seen much improvement offensively with Andy Dalton under center instead of Bryce Young, and it may have hit rock bottom in a blowout loss to the Washington Commanders – who lost Jayden Daniels to an injury – in Week 7.
Bo Nix and the Broncos haven’t been a dominant offense in 2024, but their running game was elite in Week 7. Does that continue against a Carolina team that ranks 31st in the NFL in yards per play and 32nd in points allowed?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this Week 8 matchup.
Panthers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Panthers +8 (-108)
- Broncos -8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +320
- Broncos: -410
Total
- 43.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Panthers vs. Broncos How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 27
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Panthers record: 1-6
- Broncos record: 4-3
Panthers vs. Broncos Betting Trends
- The Panthers are just 1-12 straight up on the road since the start of the 2023 season.
- The Broncos are 5-2 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers are 1-6 against the spread this season.
- The Broncos are 1-2 against the spread at home in 2024.
- Carolina is 1-3 against the spread on the road in 2024.
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Panthers’ seven games in 2024.
- The OVER is 4-3 in the Broncos' seven games in 2024.
Panthers vs. Broncos Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Raheem Blackshear – questionable
- Josey Jewell – questionable
- Jadeveon Clowney – questionable
- Taylor Moton – questionable
- Claudin Cherelus – questionable
- Tommy Tremble – questionable
- Jon Rhattigan – questionable
- A'Shawn Robinson – questionable
Broncos Injury Report
- Pat Surtain II – questionable
- Alex Palczewski – questionable
Panthers vs. Broncos Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Chuba Hubbard: The lone bright spot in the Carolina offense has been running back Chuba Hubbard, who found the end zone again in Week 7. Through seven games, Hubbard is averaging 5.21 yards per carry and has scored four touchdowns. He should be leaned on against a tough Denver defense.
Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams: The former second-round pick broke out in Week 7, rushing for 88 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 carries. The Broncos are going to want to lean on Williams to take pressure off of Nix – especially against the worst defense in the NFL. On the season, Williams is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and he’s already picked up 23 receptions in seven games.
Panthers vs. Broncos Prediction and Pick
The Broncos are 4-3 on the season, picking up impressive wins over the Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders (they barely beat the New York Jets) under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Denver’s offense isn’t going to light things up, but it has one of the best defenses in the NFL, ranking No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed, No. 5 in points allowed and No. 10 in turnovers forced.
That’s a great sign for Denver ahead of a matchup against the lowly Panthers, who I faded last week as well. Carolina is the worst defense in the NFL, and it has struggled offensively despite making a quarterback change to veteran Andy Dalton.
Carolina is now just 1-6 on the season, and it isn’t covering the spread at all (1-6) despite being set as a major underdog week in and week out. Even if the Panthers went back to Bryce Young, I still love Denver at home in this game.
Since the start of last season, Carolina is a dreadful 1-12 straight up on the road.
Pick: Broncos -8 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.