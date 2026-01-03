Panthers vs. Buccaneers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 18 (Bet on Mike Evans)
An NFC South matchup for the ages is set to take place on Saturday afternoon, as Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers hit the road to play Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the division on the line.
Oddsmakers have set the total in this game at 43.5 points, as these teams combined for 43 points in Carolina’s win at home back in Week 16.
There is a ton at stake when it comes to the winner of this matchup. If Carolina wins, it clinches the NFC South since it already had a win over Tampa in Week 16 and would finish with the best record.
However, there is another path for the Panthers to win the division. They just need the Atlanta Falcons to beat the New Orleans Saints, and then Carolina would automatically advance as the NFC South champion, no matter the result of Saturday’s game.
So, the Bucs need a win and a Falcons loss to win the division.
While this isn’t expected to be a high-scoring game, there were some touchdowns when these teams faced off just a few weeks ago.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite picks to find the end zone in this Week 18 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Panthers vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Mike Evans Anytime TD (+160)
- Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+165)
- Sean Tucker Anytime TD (+230)
Mike Evans Anytime TD (+160)
Mike Evans has scored in back-to-back games (two of his three since returning from a broken collarbone), including the Week 16 matchup between these teams.
Since returning, Evans has been targeted 28 times, and he made five grabs for 31 yards and a score against Carolina. The Panthers have allowed just 19 touchdowns through the air this season, but they still rank 23rd in the NFL in EPA/Pass.
It’s clear that Evans is Baker Mayfield’s favorite target, and he returned to a pretty normal snap share in Week 17, playing 74.6 percent of the offensive plays for Tampa Bay.
I think he’s a great bet at this price to score for the third game in a row and fourth time in 2025.
Tetairoa McMillan Anytime TD (+165)
A candidate to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Tetairoa McMillan had a down game in the Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, catching just one pass for five yards.
Seattle is No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play, so it’s not surprising that the rookie struggled to get anything going.
However, McMillan did have a big game in Week 16 against the Buccaneers, catching six of his 10 targets for 73 yards and a score. The rookie has played over 87 percent of the Panthers’ snaps this season, so he’s going to be heavily involved in the offense no matter what.
On top of that, McMillan has found the end zone in four of his last six games, scoring seven touchdowns overall. I think he’s worth a bet at this price against a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed 28 passing touchdowns (ninth-most in the NFL) and ranks just 20th in EPA/Pass this season.
Sean Tucker Anytime TD (+230)
Bucs running back Sean Tucker doesn’t have a huge role in the offense behind Bucky Irving and Rachaad White, but it has become clear that he is the preferred option in short yardage/goal line formations.
Tucker has found the end zone in three of his last four games, and he’s scored eight times (seven rushing, one receiving) overall this season. The Bucs running back only has 17 carries over his last four matchups, but he still has been able to get into the end zone quite often.
The Panthers have allowed the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (20) in the league this season, and Tucker scored against them despite seeing just four carries for three yards in Week 16.
I don’t love many players to score in this matchup, so Tucker may be worth a shot at north of 2/1 on Saturday.
