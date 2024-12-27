Panthers vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 17 (Tampa Bay Bounces Back)
The Buccaneers squandered control of the NFC South last week with a loss to the Cowboys and now are up against it to make the postseason.
However, Tampa Bay returns home with an opportunity to stay in the mix for the division with a game against the Panthers. Carolina has been trending up with Bryce Young back under center and nearly pulled an upset against the Bucs a few weeks back.
Tampa Bay will be ready for the frisky Panthers, but can they cover as considerable favorites?
Here is the updated odds and final score prediction for this Week 17 showdown.
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Panthers: +8.5 (-120)
- Buccaneers: -8.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Panthers: +350
- Buccaneers: -460
Total: 48.5 (Over -114/Under -106)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Panthers vs. Buccaneers Prediction and Pick
The Panthers took the Bucs to overtime and have continued to play inspired football under first year head coach Dave Canales, who is the Bucs’ former offensive coordinator.
However, our betting expert Iain MacMillan believes that Tampa Bay has the edge in this one.
This is what he had to say in his weekly column, “Road to 272.”
The Panthers' recent success has largely been due to a stout rushing attack. 45.32% of their offensive yards gained over their last three games have been from their running game. Now, they have a Bucs defense that has allowed just 2.8 yards per carry over their last three games while ranking second in opponent rush EPA and third in opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
The opposite is true on the other side of the football. The Bucs' rush attack has been one of the best in the NFL behind Bucky Irving and now they face a Panthers defense that ranks dead last in opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate since Week 10.
The big point spread is warranted, and Tampa Bay is in line for a cover.
Final Score Prediction: Buccaneers 27, Panthers 13
