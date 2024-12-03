Panthers vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 14
The Philadelphia Eagles had their biggest win of the season in Week 13 when they beat the Baltimore Ravens in impressive fashion.
Now, they're sit as massive favorites in Week 14 when they welcome the Carolina Panthers to town. Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense has looked better since he returned to their lineup, but can he play well enough to keep pace with Philadelphia? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Panthers vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +12 (-110)
- Eagles -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +455
- Eagles -625
Total
- OVER 46 (-110)
- UNDER 46 (-110)
Panthers vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 8
- Game Time: 1:00 pm et
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch: FOX
- Panthers Record: 3-9
- Eagles Record: 10-2
Panthers vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- Panthers are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 8-2 in the Panthers' last 10 games
- Eagles 6-3 ATS in their last nine games vs. Panthers
- Panthers are 1-13 straight up in their last 14 road games
- Panthers are 1-7 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Eagles are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Eagles' last seven games vs. NFC South opponents
Panthers vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - Questionable
- Nick Scott, S - IR-R
- Miles Sanders, RB - IR
- Ian Thomas, TE - IR
Eagles Injury Report
- Johnny Wilson, WR - Questionable
- Darius Slay Jr., CB - Questionable
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- Britain Covey, WR - Questionable
Panthers vs. Eagles Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: Bryce Young has played significantly better since returning to the lineup, but has it been good enough for the Panthers to stick with him for another season? That'll be the main storyline for this team in the final weeks of the 2024 campaign.
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: Not only has Saquon Barkley become to overwhelming favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year, but he's not in the conversation to win NFL MVP. He's averaging a blistering 6.1 yards per carry and even went over 100 yards against the Ravens stout run defense last week. Now, he has an ultra-favorable matchup against the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm not afraid to lay the big number on the Eagles:
The Panthers have looked like a solid team in their most recent four games, but let's remember who this team is. They enter Week 14 ranking 28th in EPA per play and 31st in opponent EPA per play and while Bryce Young has improved, he still ranks just 36th in the league in EPA+CPOE composite amongst all quarterbacks who have played at least 100 snaps.
I don't know what they'll be able to offer to hang with an Eagles team that has emerged as one of the few true elite teams in the league this season. Saquon Barkley has put himself in the MVP conversation and now he gets to face a Panthers defense that ranks 31st in opponent Rush EPA and dead last in opponent rush success rate while allowing 4.8 yards per carry.
The Eagles are going to run through the Panthers like a hot knife through butter so it comes down to whether or not you can trust Bryce Young to score enough points to stay within 12 points of Philadelphia.
Pick: Eagles -12 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!