Panthers vs. Falcons Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 18
The Atlanta Falcons remain the final team in the NFC that still has a shot at stealing a playoff spot. They would need the Saints to upset the Buccaneers, but if they do, the Falcons can capture the NFC South with a win against the Carolina Panthers.
Let's dive into the odds for this Week 18 showdown.
Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Panthers +8.5 (-110)
- Falcons -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Panthers +340
- Falcons -440
Total
- OVER 48 (-108)
- UNDER 48 (-112)
Panthers vs. Falcons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 5
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Panthers record: 4-12
- Falcons record: 8-8
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Trends
- Panthers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Panthers' last six games
- Falcons are 12-6 ATS in their last 18 games vs. Falcons
- Falcons are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 6-2 in the Falcons' last eight games
- The UNDER is 10-5 in the last 15 meetings between these teams
- Falcons are 4-10-1 ATS in their last 15 games played in January
Panthers vs. Falcons Injury Reports
Panthers Injury Report
- Taylor Moton, OT - Questionable
- Josey Jewell, LB - Questionable
- Jaycee Horn, CB - Questionable
- Miles Sanders, RB - IR-R
- Chuba Hubbard, RB - IR
Falcons Injury Report
- Kevin King, CB - Questionable
- Antonio Hamilton Sr., CB - IR
Panthers vs. Falcons Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Bryce Young: The Panthers' quarterback has one more game to further prove the team should give him another shot as their franchise quarterback. There's no denying he's looked significantly better in the second half of the season, but has he shown enough for the Panthers to put all their eggs in the Bryce Young basket? Time will tell.
Atlanta Falcons
Michael Penix Jr.: The Penix era has begun in Atlanta. It may not result in a playoff berth this season, but there is plenty to be excited about heading into 2025. Let's see if he can put one more strong performance on his resume before the Falcons enter the offseason looking to put the final touches on their roster to become contenders next season.
Panthers vs. Falcons Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets," I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Panthers in this NFC South showdown:
The Falcons need to win this game, but at the end of the day, I have no interest in laying eight points on them in this spot. The Panthers' offense has figured something out in recent weeks and should be able to move the ball well, especially considering how much Atlanta has struggled to figure out mobile quarterbacks. Bryce Young will move the ball both with his arm and legs and will look more comfortable against the Falcons than he did in either start last year.
Michael Penix Jr. looked good in his first two starts of the season, but let's remember this is still his third-ever start and there will be hiccups along the way. I'm not as comfortable enough with him to lay eight points on this team against a feisty Panthers squad.
Pick: Panthers +8.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!