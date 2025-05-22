Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best NHL Prop Bet for Eastern Conference Final Game 2
The Florida Panthers had just one day off between their seven-game series against the Toronto Maple Leafs and the opening game of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes. That didn't slow them down as they got off to a hot start, beating the Hurricanes by a score of 5-2 to take a 1-0 series lead. They're now just three wins away from returning to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight year.
With Game 2 set to take place in Carolina, this is a pivotal game for the Hurricanes. If they fall down 0-2 in the series and then have to head to Florida for Games 3 and 4, things will start looking bleak for them.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for this pivotal Game 2.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 2
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Run Line
- Panthers +1.5 (-245)
- Hurricanes -1.5 (+200)
Moneyline
- Panthers +110
- Hurricanes -130
Total
- 5.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Panthers vs. Hurricanes How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, May 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Lenovo Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Panthers lead 1-0
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Best Prop Bets for Game 2
Panthers Best Prop Bet for Game 2
Matthew Tkachuk continues to be the most overrated player in these playoffs, so I'm going back to the well on a bet I've already cashed in on multiple times this postseason. The Panthers' forward is averaging just 1.3 shots on goal per game in the playoffs, yet oddsmakers continue to set his shots on goal total at 2.5. I'll gladly take the UNDER on that number once again, especially after failing to record a shot on goal in Game 1.
Hurricanes Best Prop Bet for Game 2
I've been betting on Andrei Svechnikov a lot in these playoffs and for good reason, but instead of betting on him to score this time around, I'm going to avoid the possibility of Sergei Bobrovsky standing on his head and instead bet on the Hurricanes' forward to record at least three shots on goal. He has reached 3+ shots on goal in seven of his 11 playoff games this season, and now that they're facing a series deficit, I expect him to bring his best stuff in Game 2.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Hurricanes to even up the series:
The Panthers may have comfortably beaten the Hurricanes on the score sheet in Game 1, but the underlying metrics show the Hurricanes performed better than you may think. The expected goals were 3.17-1.78 in favor of the Hurricanes, a difference of +1.39. The Hurricanes also had a CORSI% of 62.9%.
Unfortunately for Carolina, hockey is sometimes a game of bounces and variance, and the luck didn't break their way in the series opener. With that being said, there's enough data there to make me believe the Hurricanes will bounce back with a win on their home ice in Game 2.
Pick: Hurricanes -130
