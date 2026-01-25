Is Pat Bryant Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Patriots vs. Broncos)

The Denver Broncos will have a key piece of their offense in action in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots

Rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant, who really came on at the end of the regular season, has cleared concussion protocol and is off the injury report for Sunday's matchup. This is a major boost for Denver, especially since second-year receiver Troy Franklin is questionable for this game with a hamstring injury.

Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins is OUT Sunday vs. Patriots. Needs more time. Maybe Super Bowl. Bo Nix officially OUT too.



WR Pat Bryant (concussion) is good to go. WR Troy Franklin (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. pic.twitter.com/Rx2mv3dhTb — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 23, 2026

Bryant played just three snaps against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round, but he caught three passes for 32 yards on those plays. So, he should be involved in this Denver attack, even though Jarrett Stidham will be at quarterback for the injured Bo Nix (ankle).

During the regular season, Bryant caught 31 of his 49 targets for 378 yards and one score, but he came on strong over the last five games he played in, catching at least three passes in each one.

Here's a look at how to bet on the rookie in the prop market in this matchup.

Best Broncos Prop Bet vs. Patriots

Pat Bryant 4+ Receptions (+115)

Despite going down in the first quarter of Denver’s win over the Bills in the divisional round, Bryant caught three passes for 32 yards.

The most impressive part? Those were the only three snaps that the rookie played.

So, Denver is going to look to get Bryant involved early and often, and he could have an expanded role if Troy Franklin (questionable, hamstring) is unable to give it a go on Sunday.

To end the regular season, Bryant had four or more catches in four of his last five games, and there’s a chance Denver has to air the ball out in this matchup if it falls behind with Jarrett Stidham at quarterback.

Bryant has quietly made himself the No. 2 option in this passing game behind Courtland Sutton, and I think he could have a big game on Sunday, especially if Christian Gonzalez shadows Sutton all day.

