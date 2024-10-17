Is Pat Surtain II Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Saints)
The Denver Broncos are favored in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints, but they’re expected to be without a key piece of their defense on Thursday night.
Star cornerback Pat Surtain II has been ruled out for Week 7 due to the concussion he suffered in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Arguably the best corner in the NFL, Surtain is the anchor of a Denver secondary that loves to play a lot of man-to-man and enters this week as one of the best groups in the league in terms of net yards allowed per pass attempt.
With Surtain II out, how should bettors proceed in this game?
There are a few things to keep in mind in the betting market in Week 7.
Betting Impact of Pat Surtain II’s Absence in Week 7 vs. Saints
The Broncos are favored by three points in this game, and rightfully so with the Saints on a four-game skid and dealing with a ton of injuries.
Derek Carr, New Orleans’ starting quarterback, isn’t expected to play in this game leaving rookie Spencer Rattler to face this Denver defense
Rattler was picked twice in his NFL debut in Week 6, and it appeared oddsmakers think he could struggle this week, setting him at -170 to throw a pick.
The total in this game is set at 37, and that’s where I think Surtain’s absence could be felt.
The Broncos are 3-3 to the OVER this season, but they allowed 23 points in Week 6 without Surtain, allowing Justin Herbert to throw for 237 yards and a score.
Meanwhile, the Saints have allowed the second most yards per play in the NFL, so the Denver offense should be able to move the ball in this one.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game go OVER, especially if the Broncos struggle
in the secondary. They combined for 39 points in Week 6 with Surtain leaving early.
