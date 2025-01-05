Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Broncos)
The Kansas City Chiefs will rest superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 18 against the Denver Broncos.
In his place, the Chiefs will start veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. Wentz, a former No. 2 overall pick, has appeared in two games this season and has made eight starts over the last three NFL campaigns.
Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle injury, but he had not missed a single game to this point.
However, with the Chiefs locking up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, it doesn’t make sense to risk Mahomes in a meaningless game (for Kansas City) in Week 18.
On the other hand, this game matters a ton to the Broncos. With a win, Denver would clinch a playoff spot for the first time since it won Super Bowl 50.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oddsmakers have clearly taken the motivation factor into consideration for this game, as the Broncos are listed as 10.5-point favorites at home. So far this season, Bo Nix and the Broncos are a perfect 5-0 against the spread when favored at Empower Field at Mile High.
Wentz will look to show that he’s still capable of leading an NFL offense in Week 18, but the betting odds tell us Kansas City will likely be dealt its second loss of the 2024 season.
