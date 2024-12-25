Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chiefs vs. Steelers)
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 15 against the Cleveland Browns, but he was able to play against the Houston Texans in Week 16.
This week, Mahomes was listed as a full participant in practice and he does not carry an injury designation into the Chiefs’ Christmas Day matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
This is a huge matchup for both teams, as Kansas City could lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win while the Steelers are looking to stay afloat in the AFC North after losing to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.
There’s a chance that the Steelers could fall into second in the division with a loss on Wednesday.
With Mahomes expected to play, oddsmakers have set the Chiefs as three-point favorites in this matchup.
Mahomes has played well in the 2024 season, even though his numbers aren’t exactly at an MVP level. He’s completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 3,608 yards, 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games.
Here’s how to wager on Mahomes in the prop market on Christmas Day.
Best Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet for Week 17 vs. Steelers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Patrick Mahomes OVER 250.5 Passing Yards (-115)
The Steelers have a solid defense this season, but they still have allowed the 13th-most passing yards in the NFL.
While Isiah Pacheco has returned for the Chiefs, they found more success through the air in Week 16, and Mahomes has 251 or more passing yards in eight games already in the 2024 campaign.
In addition to that, he’s attempted at least 33 passes in each of his last nine games, giving him a solid floor since he’s completing nearly 67 percent of his throws.
Don’t be shocked if Mahomes pushes the 300-yard mark in Week 17.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
