Patriots Plan to Start Drake Maye, Remain Massive Underdogs in Odds vs. Texans
The New England Patriots are making a major change in Week 6, as rookie quarterback Drake Maye -- the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- reportedly is set to start against the Houston Texans.
New England is just 1-4 so far this season and has dropped four games in a row with veteran Jacoby Brissett under center. Maye did play a few snaps against the New York Jets in Week 3, completing four of his eight passes for 22 yards.
Despite the Patriots making a quarterback change, their odds for their Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans haven't changed.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Patriots set as seven-point underdogs and the total sits at 38.5 points -- a sign that they're expecting a low-scoring game.
With Brissett leading the New England offense in Weeks 1-5, the Patriots scored just 62 total points, the second-fewest in the NFL.
New England is hoping that Maye can jumpstart a lifeless offense, but he'll be facing a tough matchup at home in Week 6. The Texans rank No. 4 in the NFL in yards per play allowed and net yards per pass attempt allowed.
It certainly isn't the easiest environment to drop a rookie quarterback into.
Our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan picked the Texans to cover in his Road to 272 column -- where he picks every game of the season:
The Texans' biggest strength on offense is their ability to air the ball out, which lines up well with the Patriots' biggest defensive weakness. New England ranks 26th in opponent yards per pass attempt (7.2) and 23rd in opponent Dropback EPA.
Offensively, the Patriots have the worst pressure rate in the NFL. Jacoby Brissett has been pressured on 31.4% of his dropbacks. That's terrible news for him considering the Texans rank sixth in sack percentage, sacking opposing quarterbacks on 9.26% of their dropbacks.
This is a terrible matchup for an already bad Patriots team. I'll lay the touchdown with the Texans.
Maybe Maye can change New England's fortune, but right now oddsmakers are expecting his first NFL start to be a loss.
