Patriots vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Week 10
The Patriots and Bears meet in a battle of top three picks at quarterback from the 2024 NFL Draft.
No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams has been the starter all season in Chicago, but it’s been D’Andre Swift that has made waves in this revamped Chicago offense. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye is new to the starting lineup with New England, but his ability as a rusher has me thinking of a longshot bet on him in the player prop market.
Here are two anytime touchdown scorer prop bets for Patriots vs. Bears in Week 10.
Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Bears in Week 10
- D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105)
- Drake Maye Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+350)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
D’Andre Swift Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-105)
Swift has been a huge addition to the Bears offense, getting double digit carries in every game this season as well as racking up 25 receptions.
Overall, he only has four touchdowns on the season, but I like him at a coin flip price to find pay dirt in an advantageous matchup against the Patriots as Chicago should be playing from a positive game script at home and get a handful of scoring chances.
The Patriots defense is 22nd in EPA/Rush, so I do believe that the Bears keep this one on the ground for the most part and from in close, the ball should be with Swift often.
Drake Maye Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+350)
Maye has been confident with the ball in his hands since taking over for the Patriots, and not afraid to use his legs as a weapon in the New England offense.
Maye has carried it at least three times in all four of his starts this season, and rushed in a touchdown against the Jets two weeks ago in an upset win.
The Bears defensive line is formidable, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we see Maye flushed out of the pocket more often than usual on Sunday.
Sure, it’s a long shot, but with the Pats offense still coming together, the ball may stick with Maye in this one and don’t look past a quarterback sneak from in close at these long of odds.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.