Patriots vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10 (Back Chicago?)
Two rookie quarterbacks will go head-to-head on Sunday after Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears host Drake Maye and the New England Patriots.
Chicago is coming off a blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals, dropping to 4-4 overall on the season and into the No. 8 seed in the NFC.
Meanwhile, Maye helped the Patriots force overtime against the Tennessee Titans, but the Patriots ended up coming up short. While New England covered in the game, it’s a little troubling that a previously one-win Titans team was able to knock off New England.
Now, the Patriots are 6.5-point underdogs on the road in Week 10.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, betting trends and key players to watch for this Sunday afternoon matchup.
Patriots vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-112)
- Bears -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +245
- Bears: -305
Total
- 39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Patriots vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 10
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Patriots record: 2-7
- Bears record: 4-4
Patriots vs. Bears Betting Trends
- The Patriots are 3-5-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bears are 3-0 against the spread at home this season.
- The Patriots are 2-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Patriots’ nine games.
- The UNDER is 5-3 in the Bears’ eight games this season.
Patriots vs. Bears Injury Report
Patriots Injury Report
- Kyle Dugger – questionable
- Jabrill Peppers – out
- Christian Barmore – out
- Cole Strange – out
Bears Injury Report
- Kyler Gordon – questionable
- Montez Sweat – questionable
- Caleb Williams – questionable
- Andrew Billings – questionable
- Terell Smith – questionable
- Darnell Wright – questionable
- Jaquan Brisker – questionable
- Braxton Jones – questionable
Patriots vs. Bears Key Players to Watch
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye has looked solid at times since taking over the starter. Overall, he has six touchdown passes and four interceptions, throwing for 770 yards while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. Can he lead the Patriots to an upset this week?
Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams: After rolling his ankle late in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, Williams will look to get the Bears back in the playoff mix with a win over New England. On the season, Williams is completing 61.4 percent of his passes for nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
Patriots vs. Bears Prediction and Pick
While the Bears have turned in back-to-back awful offensive performances – 24 total points – in losses to the Washington Commanders and Cardinals.
However, I think they’re in a prime spot to bounce back at home, where they are undefeated against the spread this season.
When favored, the Bears are also 3-0 against the spread, a sign that they should be able to handle business against a New England team that could be headed for the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Patriots are a bottom 10 team in yards per play allowed, and their offense simply hasn’t been good enough – even with Maye under center – to trust in almost any matchup. It took a miracle touchdown pass as time was expiring from Maye to force overtime and a cover in Week 9.
I think the Bears will bounce back at home this week.
Pick: Bears -6.5 (-108)
