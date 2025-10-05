Patriots vs. Bills Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 5
Two explosive offenses face off in Week 5 of the NFL season on Sunday night, as the Buffalo Bills (No. 1 in EPA/Play on offense) host the New England Patriots (No. 8 in EPA/Play on offense).
The Bills have put up some massive scoring numbers through four weeks, and it’s led them to a 4-0 start while Josh Allen has become the outright favorite to win the league MVP for the second season in a row.
However, things won’t be easy against a 2-2 New England team that blew out the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 and has gotten some strong play out of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.
The total for this game is pushing 50 – currently set at 49.5 – which signals that we should see plenty of touchdowns in primetime on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at some of my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in this Week 5 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Bills
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
- Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+230)
- Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+205)
Josh Allen Anytime TD (-130)
Josh Allen has five rushing scores against the Patriots in his career, finding the end zone in both matchups during the 2023 season.
Even though Allen really played in just one game against New England in 2024, he still carried the ball six times for 30 yards. He didn’t score, but I think that changes in Week 5.
This season, Allen has three rushing scores, and he’s carried the ball six or more times in three of his four games. New England ranks fifth in the NFL in EPA/Rush, so the Bills may need to get creative in the red zone and use Allen in some quarterback draws to get him in space.
The Bills quarterback is always a threat to score on the ground, and I think this is a pretty reasonable price for him on Sunday night.
Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+230)
Through four games this season, Dalton Kincaid has three touchdowns, scoring in Weeks 1, 3 and 4.
Kincaid has 18 targets in the 2025 season, catching 14 of them for 179 yards, and he’s been one of the more reliable options for Josh Allen in the red zone. Kincaid has three red zone targets this season, and his TD in Week 4 came from outside the red zone on a 28-yard catch and run.
He’s worth a look at this price since he’s scored in 75 percent of Buffalo's games in 2025.
Stefon Diggs Anytime TD (+205)
A former Bill, Stefon Diggs is starting to find his footing in New England, catching six passes on seven targets for a season-high 101 yards in Week 4.
Now, he’s taking on a Buffalo defense that has given up six passing scores in the 2025 season and struggled a bit against Tua Tagovailoa and Spencer Rattler in the last two weeks.
Diggs is starting to break out as the No. 1 receiver in New England, and he played a season-high 63.3 percent of the snaps in Week 4 as he works his way back from a torn ACL.
I think this is a great spot for him to score for the first time in 2025.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.