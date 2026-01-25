Patriots vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for AFC Championship Game (Harvey and Henry)

The New England Patriots have made it look easy so far in the NFL Playoffs. They held the Chargers to three points in the Wild Card Round then forced five turnovers against C.J. Stroud and the Texans in the Divisional Round.

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos needed overtime to take down the Bills, and they lost quarterback Bo Nix to an ankle injury in the process.

Given New England’s defense and Denver’s backup quarterback, touchdowns could be harder to come by on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 25.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Broncos

RJ Harvey Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+115)

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+190)

The Broncos are going to need to lean on their running game now more than ever with Jarrett Stidham under center. He hasn’t thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2023, when he completed 40 of 66 passes with two touchdowns and one interception in three games (two starts).

Harvey was held in check last week in Buffalo, recording just 20 yards on six rushing attempts, but he’s a threat in the passing game as well. He had five catches on six targets for 46 tards,

Although he hasn’t scored in his last two games, Harvey had a five-game touchdowns streak prior to that, and led the Broncos with 12 total touchdowns this season.

The Broncos are going to need Harvey to come up big with a touchdown or two in order to keep pace with the Patriots.

Rhamondre Stevenson split time with TreVeyon Henderson in the regular season, but he’s seen the bulk of the playing time so far in the playoffs. He has 80 snaps to Henderson’s 51, racking up 123 rushing yards and 86 through the air in two contests, but he has yet to score in the playoffs.

Stevenson is the back that the Patriots are running with in the playoffs, and he should see similar usage in Denver. He had nine total touchdowns this season, including six in his final three regular-season games.

The veteran should find his way back to the end zone on Sunday afternoon.

Hunter Henry opened the playoffs with a bang, catching three of his five targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. However, he was targeted just two times last week against the Texans.

Henry should see more usage this week against the Broncos, especially after how the Bills’ tight ends performed last week. Dalton Kincaid caught all six of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown, and Dawson Knox had three catches on five targets for 32 yards.

The tight end is a secure checkdown option for Drake Maye, and this nearly 2/1 price is too good to pass up.

