Patriots vs. Cardinals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 15
The New England Patriots travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in NFL Week 15 action.
The Patriots are already out of the playoffs, but there's plenty of betting value to be found in their games. In this game, I have three player props locked in that I love. Let's dive into them.
Patriots vs. Cardinals Player Prop Bets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Kyler Murray UNDER 221.5 Pass Yards (-115)
- Demario Douglas OVER 4.5 Receptions (+130)
- Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+175)
Kyler Murray UNDER 221.5 Pass Yards (-115)
I have some significant concerns about Kyler Murray. Throughout his career, his play has declined as the season has progressed and we used to blame that on Kliff Kingsbury, but after his past few games, I'm starting to think it could be a Murray issue.
December has been his worst month by a significant margin, seeing drops in his completion percentage, quarterback rating, yards per attempt, and most notably, interceptions. If that trend continues this Sunday, he'll struggle to hit the over in his passing yards total.
Demario Douglas OVER 4.5 Receptions (+130)
Demario Douglas has had a solid 2024 campaign, but he doesn't rack up many yards which means the way to bet on him is to take the over on his receptions total. He hasn't had fewer than four receptions in five straight games which means we should at least have a shot at cashing in a plus-money prop bet on him.
The Cardinals allow the fourth highest completion percentage at 69.4%.
Trey McBride Anytime Touchdown (+175)
Trey McBridge to finally score a touchdown is my No. 9 ranked player prop for Week 15:
Enough is enough, it's time to get Trey McBride in the end zone. He's been a bit of a statistical anomaly this season, leading the Cardinals in targets (106), receptions (80), and receiving yards (851) but yet he still doesn't have a touchdown. That could end against a Patriots team that has allowed 1.7 passing touchdowns per game, one of the highest marks in the league.
More NFL Week 15 Betting Articles
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!