Patriots vs. Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 15
The Arizona Cardinals have let the NFC West slip through their grasp but they still have time to get back on top. A step in the right direction in doing that would be beating the New England Patriots on Sunday.
The Patriots are eliminated from playoff contention, but a young team fresh off a BYE is a dangerous matchup for anyone team that thinks this is an automatic win.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Patriots vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +4.5 (-108)
- Cardinals -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots +170
- Cardinals -205
Total
- 46 (Over -110/Under -110)
Patriots vs. Cardinals How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 15
- Time: 4:25 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Patriots record: 3-10
- Cardinals record: 6-7
Patriots vs. Cardinals Betting Trends
- Patriots are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 6-2 in the Patriots' last eight games
- Patriots are 8-1 TS in their last nine games vs. Cardinals
- Patriots are 5-0 ATS in their last five games played in Arizona
- Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games
- The UNDER is 4-1 in the Cardinals' last five games
- Cardinals are 6-0 ATS in their last six games against AFC opponents
Patriots vs. Cardinals Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Questionable
- Jake Andrews, C - IR
- Caesan Wallace, OT - IR-R
Cardinals Injury Report
- Blake Gillikin, P - Questionable
- Elijah Joens, CB - IR-R
Patriots vs. Cardinals Key Players to Watch
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The final four weeks of the season is all about continuing to develop their rookie quarterback, Drake Maye, who has been impressive in his starts in 2024. With the worst offensive line in football and few offensive weapons to utilize, he has still managed to move the ball down the field. The more reps he can get before 2025, the better.
Arizona Cardinals
Trey McBride: Trey McBride has established himself as one of the best tight ends in the NFL this season, leading the team in targets (106), receptions (80), and yards (851). The only thing missing (somehow) is a touchdown. We'll see if he finally gets to the end zone this week.
Patriots vs. Cardinals Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I'm taking the points with the Patriots in Arizona:
I have some significant concerns about Kyler Murray. Throughout his career, his play has declined as the season has progressed and we used to blame that on Kliff Kingsbury, but after his past few games, I'm starting to think it could be a Murray issue.
December has been his worst month by a significant margin, seeing drops in his completion percentage, quarterback rating, yards per attempt, and most notably, interceptions. He has thrown 20 interceptions to 27 touchdowns in December. He also has 21 fumbles in this month. That's an average of 2.05 interceptions/fumbles per game in December. That makes me hesitant to lay points on him and the Cardinals as they face a Patriots team that's fresh off a BYE week.
I'll take the points with New England.
Pick: Patriots +4.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
