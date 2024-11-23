Patriots vs. Dolphins Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots are set to throw down for the second time this season.
Check out my betting preview to find out the odds and my best bet for this AFC East rematch. In this article, I'm going to break down a few of my favorite player props for us to bet on.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Player Prop Bets
- De'Von Achane OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121) via Caesars
- Drake Maye OVER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114) via FanDuel
- Hunter Henry Touchdown (+300) via BetMGM
De'Von Achane OVER 4.5 Receptions (-121)
You might be surprised that in a loaded receiver room, it's De'Von Achane, the running back, who leads the Dolphins in receptions this season with 46. He has averaged 5.75 receptions per game since Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the lineup and if that holds true against his Sunday, this bet has a great chance to cash.
Drake Maye OVER 217.5 Pass Yards (-114)
Drake Maye continues to improve every week and he's fresh off arguably the best performance of his rookie season where he completed 29-of-39 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns. The Patriots are trusting him to throw the ball more and more, having recorded at least 37 attempts in three of his last five starts.
If the Patriots get down earlier, expect him to take to the air often throughout the second half. If he does, I wouldn't be surprised if he cruises past his passing yards total in this AFC East matchup.
Hunter Henry Touchdown (+300)
If you're going to bet on a Patriots pass-catcher to score a touchdown, you might as well bet on their tight end, Hunter Henry. He leads the team in targets (66), receptions (46), and receiving yards (491). Surprisingly, he has just one touchdown on the season and he's long overdue to score a second.
I love this bet at 3-1 odds.
