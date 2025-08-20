Patriots vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
The preseason curtain call for both the Giants and Patriots comes on Thursday in East Rutherford, N.J. It’s two teams that have looked sharp in August and sit at 2-0 heading into Week 3.
Russell Wilson, rookie Jaxson Dart, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito are all angling for roles in New York’s jam-packed quarterback room.
New England leans on Drake Maye for a brief cameo before turning to Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge.
Both coaching staffs will be juggling snaps and depth battles before cutdown day, making the evaluation window as important as the scoreboard.
Patriots vs. Giants Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-115)
- Giants -6.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Patriots (+240)
- Giants (-295)
Total
- Over 36.5 (-105)
- Under 36.5 (-115)
Patriots vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Patriots Record: 2-0
- Giants Record: 2-0
Patriots vs. Giants Betting Trends
- Mike Vrabel is 9-7 straight up and 7-7-2 against the spread in the preseason
- Brian Dabboll is 6-5 straight up and 3-8 against the spread in the preseason.
Patriots vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Dart has looked the part of a future starter, completing 74 percent of his passes for 291 yards and three total touchdowns across two preseason games, while Wilson’s cameo last week produced 108 yards on just seven throws. Add Winston’s decade of NFL experience and DeVito’s fight to hang onto a roster spot, and Brian Daboll has live arms in every quarter. Now, let’s compare that to New England, where Maye is entrenched as the Week 1 starter and will barely play; after he exits, Dobbs (five teams in six years) and Wooldridge (25 preseason attempts) offer a massive drop in both ceiling and experience.
The Patriots’ offense has leaned on Efton Chism III as its breakout weapon, but they’ve still averaged just 225 passing yards so far and have sputtered once Maye sits. Meanwhile, the Giants’ defense has been stingy, holding the Jets and Bills to a combined 33 points, and could exploit a thin Patriots offensive line missing bodies in the trenches.
Pick: Giants -6.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.