Patriots vs. Jaguars Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7 (Target Evan Engram)

Breaking down the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for the New England Patriots-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup.

Peter Dewey

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram.
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Two 1-5 teams face off in London in Week 7, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to rebound from an ugly showing in Week 6 when they take on the New England Patriots.

New England saw rookie quarterback Drake Maye play well in his NFL debut in Week 6, and now it’s hoping he can build on that against a weak Jacksonville defense.

Both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play allowed this season, so could we see a few more touchdowns than we expect on Sunday morning?

Here’s a breakdown of my favorite anytime touchdown scorer bets for this Week 7 clash. 

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

  • Evan Engram Anytime TD (+190)
  • Demario Douglas Anytime TD (+255)

Evan Engram Anytime TD (+190)

Evan Engram returned from an injury in Week 6, playing in his first game since Week 1, and he went OFF.

Engram had 10 catches on 10 targets from Trevor Lawrence, picking up 102 receiving yards.

He didn’t find the end zone, but Engram was clearly one of the top options for the Jacksonville passing game.

The Patriots have allowed 292 receiving yards to tight ends this season, and they’ve allowed seven passing touchdowns, including multiple to CJ Stroud last week. 

At nearly 2/1 odds, Engram is a solid bet on Sunday. 

Demario Douglas Anytime TD (+255)

The stock of Patriots receiver Demario Douglas has never been higher.

In Maye’s first start of the season, Douglas was targeted nine times, catching six passes for 92 yards and his first score of the season.

He’s been targeted nine times in back-to-back games, and he’s easily the most dynamic playmaker the Patriots have on the outside right now. 

If his target share stays the same, Douglas is a good bet to score against a Jacksonville team that has allowed the most passing touchdowns (14) in the NFL this season.

