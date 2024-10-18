Patriots vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 7 (How to Bet NFL London Game)
The New England Patriots will take a trip to London for Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are playing their second straight game across the pond.
Jacksonville was flat-out embarrassed in Week 6 against the Chicago Bears, falling to 1-5 on the season. Head coach Doug Pederson’s job may be on the line in Week 7, especially after Jaguars safety Andre Cisco called out his teammates for “a lot of quit” in the Week 6 loss.
Now, oddsmakers have the Jaguars favored against the 1-5 Patriots in Week 7. Is there even a side we’d consider betting on?
Usually, I’d take the points in a scenario between two bad teams, but neither squad has been great against the spread.
Using the latest odds and analysis from our NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan, here’s my prediction for Sunday’s final score – which should help bettors choose a side or total for this matchup.
Patriots vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +5.5 (-108)
- Jaguars -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +195
- Jaguars: -238
Total
- 42.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
These are two of the worst teams in the NFL against the spread this season. New England is just 1-4-1 ATS despite being an underdog in every game, and the Jaguars are just 2-4 ATS and 1-5 straight up.
Patriots vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
This game may not scream “high scoring” on paper, but NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan’s best bet for it is the OVER, as he wrote in his Road to 272 column:
The Jaguars are starting to look like a picture-perfect "Over" team this season. A lot of the blame for their 1-5 record this season has fallen on their offense, but the Jaguars rank around the middle of the pack in most offensive metrics including 15th in yards per play (5.5). The real issue with Jacksonville has been its defense.
The Jaguars are 30th in opponent yards per play (6.0), 31st in opponent points per game (29.7), and dead last in opponent EPA per play (.175). Any game involving that poor of a defense, especially one that also has a competent offense, shouldn't have a total as low as 43.
Drake Maye looked solid in his rookie debut and the Patriots' offense already has more life than they did under Jacoby Brissett. He should find success against a much weaker defense this week and will do enough to contribute to this total going OVER 43 points.
With two teams in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per play allowed facing off, I don’t mind the play to the over, especially since the New England offense was able to put up 21 points against a stingy Houston defense in Week 6.
As for the winner, I simply can’t lay the points with Jacksonville here.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 26, Patriots 23
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
