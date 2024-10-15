Patriots vs. Jaguars Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 7
The final London game of the NFL season is set for Week 7 when the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the New England Patriots.
The Jaguars dropped their first London game last week, losing to the Bears, but now they get the advantage of already being in the city while the Patriots have to make the trans-Atlantic flight. At 1-5, the Jaguars are in "must-win" mode. With games against the Packers, Eagles, Vikings, Lions, and Texans the next five weeks, a loss to the Patriots on Sunday will effectively kill any remaining playoff hopes.
Meanwhile, Drake Maye will be making his second start of his rookie campaign. He was solid in his first outing, completing 20-of-33 passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but that's forgivable in his first career start.
Let's dive into everything you need to know bet on this Week 7 showdown.
Patriots vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Patriots +5.5 (-110)
- Jaguars -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots +205
- Jaguars -250
Total
- OVER 42.5 (-115)
- UNDER 42.5 (-115)
Patriots vs. Jaguars How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 20
- Time: 9:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Wembley Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Patriots record: 1-5
- Jaguars record: 1-5
Patriots vs. Jaguars Betting Trends
- Patriots are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games
- Patriots are 0-5 straight up in their last five games
- Patriots are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games vs. Jaguars
- Patriots are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games vs. AFC South opponents
- Jaguars are 2-5 ATS in their last seven home games
- Jaguars are 10-5 ATS in their last 15 games vs. AFC East opponents
Patriots vs. Jaguars Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Rhamondre Stevenson, RB - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - Questionable
- Joe Cardona, LS - Questionable
- Vederian Lowe, OT - Questionable
- Marte Mapu, S - Questionable
Jaguars Injury Report
- Travis Etienne Jr., RB - Questionable
- Darnell Savage, S - Questionable
Patriots vs. Jaguars Key Players to Watch
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The Patriots' season is already over so it's time for them to start looking toward the future. The bright side is Drake Maye had a solid performance against a good team in the Texans last week. Now, he gets to play against a much weaker defense in the Jaguars. This could be another step forward for their rookie quarterback.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Travon Walker: The former No. 1 overall pick has had a solid season, racking up five sacks and five tackles for a loss so far this season, but he needs to continue to step up to help a Jaguars defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL through the first six weeks.
Patriots vs. Jaguars Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the OVER in this London showdown on Sunday:
The Jaguars are starting to look like a picture-perfect "Over" team this season. A lot of the blame for their 1-5 record this season has fallen on their offense, but the Jaguars rank around the middle of the pack in most offensive metrics including 15th in yards per play (5.5). The real issue with Jacksonville has been its defense.
The Jaguars are 30th in opponent yards per play (6.0), 31st in opponent points per game (29.7), and dead last in opponent EPA per play (.175). Any game involving that poor of a defense, especially one that also has a competent offense, shouldn't have a total as low as 43.
Drake Maye looked solid in his rookie debut and the Patriots' offense already has more life than they did under Jacoby Brissett. He should find success against a much weaker defense this week and will do enough to contribute to this total going OVER 43 points.
Pick: OVER 42.5 (-115)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
