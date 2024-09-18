Patriots vs. Jets Best NFL Prop Bets for Thursday Night Football in Week 3 (Bet on Aaron Rodgers)
The New York Jets will play their home opener in primetime on Thursday Night.
The Patriots are 1-1 to start the season with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. They will be looking to bounce back after a Week 2 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The Jets will be looking to build on their Week 2 win vs. the Tennessee Titans.
I am looking at Patriots runners and Jets receivers based on favorable matchups for this game.
Let's have some fun.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Patriots vs. Jets on Thursday Night
Antonio Gibson over 20.5 rushing yards (-113)
The Jets have allowed an average of 114.5 rushing yards per game through the first two contests, so expect New England to continue to run the ball on Thursday. Opposing running backs have rushed the ball 51 times vs. the Jets (seventh most) for an average of 4.49 yards per carry.
New England’s 75 total rushing attempts rank third in the NFL.
Rhamondre Stevenson is the bell cow here with 20+ carries in both games, but I like this nice, low rushing prop for Gibson who logged 96 yards in Week 2 vs. the Seahawks. Gibson has 19 attempts this year for an average of 6.3 yards per carry, and he has rushed the ball at least seven times in each contest this year.
Last week, the Jets allowed 20 yards to Tajae Spears on six attempts. In a short week, New England should use Gibson to help manage the workload for Stevenson.
Breece Hall over 30.5 receiving yards (-113)
Hall has the second-most targets for the Jets this season (14) and the third-most receiving yards (91) with an 85.3% catch rate.
The Patriots may be able to limit him in the run game (they've allowed an average of just 43 per game this season), but he should be able to eclipse this receiving prop. New England has allowed ten catches for 60 yards to opposing runners this season with an 83% catch rate.
That includes 31 yards to Zach Charbonnet in Week 2 and 29 yards to Chase Brown/Zach Moss in Week 1.
Hall has had 5+ receptions in each game this season.
Garrett Wilson over 64.5 receiving yards (-113)
DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba burned the Patriots for 246 yards in Week 2. The Patriots have allowed an average of 77 yards per game to receivers lined up outside and 113 yards per game to receivers lined up in the slot.
Wilson has lined up more often outside but has found his most success from the slot this season. Look for the Jets to line him up where he can gain the most advantage.
Wilson leads the team with a 45% air yards share and a 30% target share. He has yet to exceed this receiving prop this season, but the breakout game will be the Jets home opener Thursday night.
Aaron Rodgers over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+120)
I just can't pass up this payout for Rodgers to toss a pair of scores on Thursday. If we are betting on Jets receiving, we should also bet on Rodgers who has a career 6.2% passing touchdown rate -- that's higher than Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Tom Brady.
