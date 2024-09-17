Patriots vs. Jets Final Score Prediction for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 3 (Who Will Cover?)
Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off in New Jersey as the New York Jets host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
Both of these teams enter this game at 1-1, but it’s been the Patriots that have outplayed expectations in 2024, winning against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 before taking Seattle to overtime in Week 2.
The Jets are playing their second primetime game of the season, and they moved to 1-1 with a win over Tennessee – on the road – in Week 2. With this being the Jets home opener, oddsmakers are giving them quite the edge against their division rival.
So, who is going to end up winning? In this article, I’m using the latest odds and analysis to help predict the final score – and potential lead bettors to a side in the process.
Let’s dive in.
Patriots vs. Jets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +6.5 (-112)
- Jets -6.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +230
- Jets: -285
Total
- 38.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Jets are favored by nearly a touchdown in this matchup, but oddsmakers are also expecting this to be a low-scoring affair. The Patriots hit the UNDER in their first matchup of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals, but they went OVER in their OT loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Does New England, who is 1-0-1 against the spread this season, keep this game close?
Patriots vs. Jets Final Score Prediction
Even though the Patriots have played well the first two weeks of the season, nearly starting 2-0, SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan isn’t sold on them covering the spread in Week 3.
He doesn’t want bettors to overreact to the results from the first two weeks of the season, as there is still a long way to go.
That's why we shouldn't start to look at the Patriots as a competent team despite upsetting the Bengals in Week 1 and taking the Seahawks to overtime in Week 2. This is still with a roster with little-to-no offensive talent and a defense that while good, isn't as skilled as what the Jets have to offer on that side of the ball.
Aaron Rodgers and the New York offense are only going to get better as the season goes on. Now they get to play on their home field for the first time in 2024. I think they win and cover on Thursday Night Football.
I agree with MacMillan that the Jets are the more talented team, but they also let the Tennessee Titans hang around in Week 2.
Not only that, but the Jets are allowing 4.7 yards per carry this season, and now they have to take on a New England offense that is run-heavy, recording the fifth-most rushing yards in the league through two weeks.
I don’t think the Pats pull off the upset, but in a divisional battle, I think this game is closer than the spread suggests.
Final Score Prediction: Jets 23, Patriots 19
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
