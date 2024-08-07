Patriots vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The regular season is likely going to be a tough watch for fans of the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, but crazy things happen in the preseason so maybe fans of both teams should tune in on Thursday when they face each other in their first exhibition game.
This will be the first game action for the head coach of both teams and this will be the first time in over two decades that we'll see someone other than Bill Belichick on the sidelines for the Patriots.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Preseason Week 1 showdown.
Patriots vs. Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Panthers +7 (-112)
- Patriots -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Panthers +245
- Patriots -305
Total
- 33.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Panthers vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 8
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Panthers preseason record: 0-0
- Patriots preseason record: 0-0
Panthers vs. Patriots Preseason Betting Trends
- Patriots are 9-3 all-time against the Panthers in the preseason
- Both head coaches will be making their preseason debut
Panthers vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders: The Panthers' top draft picks, wide receiver Xavier Legette and running back Jonathan Brooks, won't play in the team's first preseason game leaving Ja'Tavion Sanders, the tight end from Texas may be the most intriguing rookie to watch in this game. Tommy Tremble currently holds the top tight end spot on the depth chart but the sky is the limit for Sanders if he has a strong preseason.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The Patriots' rookie quarterback will make his preseason debut on Thursday night against the Patriots. He's in a battle with Jacoby Brissett for the starting gig this season, meaning his performance on Thursday night will likely play a role in that decision.
Panthers vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
A seven-point spread is crazy to consider for a preseason game, but there's good reason why you should lay the touchdown-spread with the Patriots.
The Panthers are limping into this game. Not only are they missing Brooks and Lagette, but their top two quarterbacks, Bryce Young and Andy Dalton, also won't be playing in this game. That leaves undrafted rookie Jack Plummer and Jake Luton as their quarterbacks for this game.
Meanwhile, Drake Maye and the other top rookies will be going for the Patriots. They should be in a great position to win their first preseason game against an already depleted Panthers roster.
I'll lay the points with New England.
Pick: Patriots -7
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
