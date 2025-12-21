Patriots vs. Ravens Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 16
Sunday Night Football in Week 16 features a ton of talented offensive players, as the New England Patriots hit the road to play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
While Baltimore hasn’t been nearly as successful on offense as New England this season, the Ravens are coming off one of their better performances of the season, shutting out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15.
Oddsmakers aren’t expecting a repeat of that from the Baltimore defense, as the total in this matchup is one of the higher ones of the weekend, sitting at 48.5.
So, why don’t we bet on some players to find the end zone?
The Patriots are seventh in the league in points scored this season, and they have a few young players, including quarterback Drake Maye, that are sneaky bets to hit pay dirt on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at my favorite anytime touchdown scorer picks for this AFC battle in primetime.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Patriots vs. Ravens
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (+115)
- Isaiah Likely Anytime TD (+185)
- Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+310)
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime TD (+115)
Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has seven touchdowns over his last five games, scoring multiple times in three of those matchups.
He’s coming off a two-score game against Buffalo in Week 15, and he should be able to take advantage of a Ravens defense that is allowing 4.2 yards per carry this season. Baltimore has also allowed 13 rushing touchdowns in 2025.
Henderson has become the lead back for the Patriots over Rhamondre Stevenson, and he’s a big-play threat whenever he touches the ball. Since Week 8, he’s played 61.5 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and has run for 620 yards and six scores on 100 carries (6.2 yards per carry). He also has 18 catches for 113 yards and a score.
I love getting Henderson at plus money to score since the Patriots’ passing game has been tough to predict in the 2025 campaign.
Isaiah Likely Anytime TD (+185)
I don’t love the odds for anyone on this Baltimore team to score, but Isaiah Likely may be worth a shot at nearly 2/1.
Last week, Likely played over 50 percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps, but he did not receive a target. So, there is going to be some volatility when it comes to this prop.
Still, the former fourth-round pick found the end zone in Week 14, and he was targeted 12 times and made nine receptions for 120 yards and a score in Weeks 13 and 14 before the goose egg last week.
Jackson only has three touchdown passes in his last five games, but Likely is one of the best red-zone threats in this Ravens offense. I don’t mind him as a dart throw on Sunday night.
Kayshon Boutte Anytime TD (+310)
If you’re looking further down the odds board, Patriots receiver Kayshon Boutte is a great pick at +310 on Sunday.
Boutte has found the end zone six times in 12 games this season, and he’s played 69.1 percent of the offensive snaps for New England (in the games he’s played in). The former sixth-round pick is a big-play threat, averaging 17.0 yards per reception this season.
With Drake Maye throwing one of the best deep balls in the NFL this season, Boutte is worth a look at this price since he’s scored more touchdowns than any other New England pass catcher this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.