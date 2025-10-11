Patriots vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 6
The New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints are both coming off important wins in Week 5 and will now face each other in a Week 6 showdown.
You can find my best overall bet for the game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three favorite prop bets for this interconference showdown.
Patriots vs. Saints Best NFL Prop Bets
- Chris Olave OVER 6.5 Receptions (+106) via FanDuel
- Drake Maye OVER 230.5 Passing yards (-114) via FanDuel
- TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (+130) via Caesars
Chris Olave OVER 6.5 Receptions (+106)
Chris Olave is the second-most-targeted receiver in the NFL with 54 targets through the first five weeks. He has only hauled in 33 of those targets, but if he continues to get targeted, the receptions are going to come sooner rather than later.
Drake Maye OVER 230.5 Passing yards (-114)
Drake Maye has been fantastic in his sophomore season in the NFL. He's sixth amongst starting quarterbacks in adjusted EPA per play and third in completion percentage over expected. Now, he gets to face a Saints team that ranks in the bottom 10 in the NFL in almost every pass defense statistic. As long as the Patriots don't get up by too much and Maye throws the ball throughout the entire game, he should have no problem going over this number.
TreVeyon Henderson Anytime Touchdown (+130)
With Antonio Gibson out for the season for the Patriots, not only should TreVeyon Henderson get more carries, but he's likely to get more work in the passing game as well. He now gets to take on a Saints team that ranks 25th in opponent running back receptions. Everything is lining up for Henderson to be a great bet to find the end zone on Sunday.
