Patriots vs. Saints Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet on New England to Cover)
Things are starting to get interesting in the AFC East and one of its best teams has a chance to secure a third consecutive win at the Caesars Superdome this weekend. The New England Patriots are set to visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. They’ll enter the Week 6 matchup as a 3.5-point road favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Pats unexpectedly knocked off the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Week 5 and will likely get a huge confidence boost after knocking off the current Super Bowl favorites. The Saints are in high spirits as well though, as they avoided falling to 0-5 with a home win against the New York Giants their last time out.
Oddsmakers expect a close contest. Here’s our score prediction ahead of kickoff.
Patriots vs. Saints Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Patriots: -3.5 (-110)
- Saints: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Patriots: -196
- Saints: +164
Total
- 45.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
New Orleans is now 1-2 against the spread at home after beating New York. New England has thrived on the road with a 2-0 record against the spread in enemy territory. The Patriots have won both their road contests outright as underdogs.
Patriots vs. Saints Final Score Prediction
The Saints have definitely shown growth on offense and Spencer Rattler tallied a season-high 225 passing yards in his best performance of 2025 last week. However, beating the Patriots will be much more difficult than besting a rookie quarterback in his first-ever road start, especially given how good the visitors have been against the run.
New England held James Cook to just 49 rushing yards on 15 carries and has given up the fourth fewest rushing yards (428) this season. New England is also tied with several teams for a league-low two rushing touchdowns allowed.
I can’t see a New Orleans offense that’s scored two total rushing touchdowns this season keeping up with New England in this game. Alvin Kamara hasn’t been nearly productive enough to give the Saints a way to consistently move the chains on the ground and Kendre Miller is slowly cutting into his touches.
Final Score Prediction: Patriots 26, Saints 19
