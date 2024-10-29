Patriots vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9 (Back the Underdog)
The New England Patriots picked up their second win of the season in Week 8, but it came at a price as rookie quarterback Drake Maye suffered a head injury in the matchup, leaving his status going forward up in the air.
Luckily for the Patriots, they play the 1-6 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, a very winnable matchup. Tennessee gave up 52 points in a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and it has struggled with both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph under center this season.
Oddsmakers have the Titans favored in this matchup, a sign that they expect Maye to sit and Jacoby Brissett to start for New England.
Still, does that mean we should wager on the 1-6 Titans?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for this matchup.
Patriots vs. Titans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Patriots +3.5 (-112)
- Titans -3.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Patriots: +150
- Titans: -180
Total
- 38 (Over -110/Under -110)
Patriots vs. Titans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 3
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Patriots record: 2-6
- Titans record: 1-6
Patriots vs. Titans Betting Trends
- The Titans are 1-6 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots are 2-5-1 against the spread this season.
- New England is 1-2 against the spread as a road team in 2024.
- The Titans are 0-2 ATS as favorites this season.
- The OVER is 5-3 in the Patriots’ games this season.
- The OVER is 4-2-1 in the Titans’ games this season.
Patriots vs. Titans Injury Reports
Patriots Injury Report
- Drake Maye – questionable
- Kyle Dugger – questionable
- Layden Robinson – questionable
- Daniel Ekuale – questionable
- Ja’Lynn Polk – questionable
Titans Injury Report
- Will Levis – questionable
- Jerome Baker – questionable
- L'Jarius Sneed – questionable
- Tyjae Spears – questionable
Patriots vs. Titans Key Players to Watch
New England Patriots
Hunter Henry: No matter who is under center in Week 9, Hunter Henry should have a big role in the passing game. The veteran tight end has at least three catches and 41 receiving yards in each of his last three games, and he’s up to 32 catches for 358 yards in 2024. With a lot of uncertainty in New England’s receiver room, Henry is a steady player to consider in the prop market.
Tennessee Titans
Calvin Ridley: After a few down weeks, Calvin Ridley put together a monster game in Week 8, catching 10 of his 15 targets for 143 yards. Ridley had just five catches over the previous four weeks. Will the Titans continue to rely on him against New England?
Patriots vs. Titans Prediction and Pick
No matter who is under center for either team, I can’t get behind the Titans as favorites this season.
Tennessee is not only 0-2 as a favorite in the 2024 campaign, but it has covered the spread just one time overall this season.
New England sold off a key piece of its defense in Josh Uche ahead of the deadline, but it showed last week it could compete, knocking off the New York Jets.
While having Maye healthy would raise the Pats’ ceiling even more in this game, I still love getting them at more than a field goal on Sunday.
New England’s offense fared pretty well when Brissett took over in Week 8, and it has held teams like New York, Miami, Cincinnati, and Seattle to reasonable point totals in 2024.
I’ll back the Patriots to at least cover in this matchup of AFC bottom dwellers.
Pick: Patriots +3.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
