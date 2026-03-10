Is Payton Pritchard Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Celtics vs. Spurs)

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has been one of the most consistent players on the No. 2 offense in the NBA, but there's a chance he could miss Tuesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Pritchard has played in 63 of the Celtics' 64 games this season, but he's listed as questionable on Tuesday night due to a neck spasm. Boston is a 3.5-point underdog on the road on Tuesday with the reigning Sixth Man of the Year's status in question.

Earlier this season, Pritchard was a starter for Boston, but he was moved to the bench following the trade deadline, as Boston appeared to be preparing for Jayson Tatum to return. Tatum (Achilles) has now been back for two games, and Pritchard is still rolling in a super-sub role for the C's.

He's scored 18 points in back-to-back games and is averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

Boston should provide an update on Pritchard's status closer to game time, but I'm eyeing a prop for one C's star since he's questionable.

Best Celtics Prop Bet vs. Spurs

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jayson Tatum OVER 30.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-124)

Even though he’s only played in two games this season, Tatum has already shown signs that he’s his usual self just 10 months removed from a ruptured Achilles.

The Celtics star had 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven dimes in his season debut against Dallas, and he followed that up with 20 points, three rebounds and two assists in a win over Cleveland.

So, I don’t mind taking him to clear his points, rebounds and assists prop in a marquee matchup with the Spurs on Tuesday.

Tatum has taken 16 shots in both of his games, including 17 total attempts from beyond the arc. He hasn’t been terribly efficient (12-for-32 from the field, 5-for-17 from 3), but that’ll change as he gets more and more comfortable being back on the floor. It’s a positive sign that he took seven free throws on Sunday against Cleveland, as it shows he’s willing to attack the basket despite just returning from a major injury.

In addition to that, Tatum has played 27 minutes in both of his games, establishing himself in a pretty sizable role right away. The C’s star had 34 points, rebounds and assists against Dallas, and he has a pretty discernible floor in this prop if he continues to hover around 16 shots per game.

I’m going to buy low on Tatum until oddsmakers start jacking his props up to their usual numbers.

