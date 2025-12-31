Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 31
The Chicago Bulls recently rattled off five straight wins, but they’ve lost their last two to the Bucks and Timberwolves. They’ll look to bounce back on New Year’s Eve against another streaky squad.
The New Orleans Pelicans also won five straight prior to their current four-game slide. They’re only 2-11 on the road and still just 8-26 on the season.
Chicago is dealing with a few key injuries as they enter the new year, though, and the Pelicans already won the first two meetings.
The oddsmakers have the Bulls as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans -1.5 (-108)
- Bulls +1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -122
- Bulls: +102
Total
- 243.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, WVUE, CHSN
- Pelicans record: 8-26
- Bulls record: 15-17
Pelicans vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Herbert Jones – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Zach Collins – out
- Noa Essengue – out
- Trentyn Flowers – out
- Josh Giddey – out
- Emanuel Miller – out
- Lachlan Olbrich – out
- Coby White – out
Pelicans vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
There is going to be plenty of shooting opportunities to go around with Coby White and Josh Giddey out for Chicago. They average 13.6 and 14.3 field goal attempts per game, respectively, including 11.6 combined from long range.
After those two, it’s big man Nikola Vucevic (13.4 FGA per game) and Matas Buzelis (10.4 FGA). I’m targeting Buzelis rather than Vucevic here, but both are solid options.
Buzelis has made multiple threes in five of his last six games, shooting 17 of 36 (47.2%) from beyond the arc. He has at least two threes in 19 of 32 games this season and is shooting 35.6% on the season.
Finally, the Pelicans allow the second-most three pointers per game, and third-most to small forwards.
Pelicans vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans catch Chicago at a bad time for the Bulls, who are missing their two starting guards in Coby White and Josh Giddey. Those injuries occurred in Monday night’s blowout loss to the Timberwolves, and New Orleans is now a rare road favorite.
The Pelicans have a few close losses during their four-game skid, and found some confidence in their game during their five-game winning streak before that. This is a chance for them to jump on a team they’ve already taken down twice this season.
I’ll back New Orleans to get just its third road win of the season – and second in Chicago – tonight.
Pick: Pelicans -1.5 (-108)
