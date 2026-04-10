Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10

The Boston Celtics will likely secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

The C’s failed to do just that last night in New York, which also ended a four-game winning streak for Boston. However, they now get a chance to face off against the lowly Pelicans, who lost eight in a row before a win over the Jazz earlier this week.

Boston has won nine straight against New Orleans, including a 122-90 victory back in October.

The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +17.5 (-115)

Celtics -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pelicans +950

Celtics -1640

Total

224.5 (Over -111/Under -120)

Pelicans vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 10

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, NBCSB

Pelicans record: 26-54

Celtics record: 54-26

Pelicans vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Saddiq Bey – Out

Herbert Jones – Out

Karlo Matkovic – Out

Bryce McGowens – Out

Yves Missi – Out

Trey Murphy III – Out

Dejounte Murray – Out

Zion Williamson – Out

Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – Questionable

Jayson Tatum – Questionable

Pelicans vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet

Payton Pritchard OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+100)

Payton Pritchard was the Sixth Man of the Year last season, and he’s built on that this campaign. He’s averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game, making 2.7 threes on 7.1 attempts in 78 games.

The guard has gone OVER 2.5 three pointers in 9 of his last 13 games, averaging 3.6 threes on 6.8 attempts in that span. He should let it fly tonight at home against the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

The Celtics are an incredible 51-29 to the UNDER this season, and that’s the way I’m going tonight. That includes 25-14 to the UNDER at home, and Boston has been especially low-scoring in the second half of back-to-backs.

The C’s have gone UNDER in 10 of 12 in the second half of a back-to-back this season, and the Pelicans aren’t exactly a team that can control the pace.

Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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