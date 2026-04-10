Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 10
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The Boston Celtics will likely secure the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
The C’s failed to do just that last night in New York, which also ended a four-game winning streak for Boston. However, they now get a chance to face off against the lowly Pelicans, who lost eight in a row before a win over the Jazz earlier this week.
Boston has won nine straight against New Orleans, including a 122-90 victory back in October.
The oddsmakers have the Celtics as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +17.5 (-115)
- Celtics -17.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +950
- Celtics -1640
Total
- 224.5 (Over -111/Under -120)
Pelicans vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, NBCSB
- Pelicans record: 26-54
- Celtics record: 54-26
Pelicans vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Saddiq Bey – Out
- Herbert Jones – Out
- Karlo Matkovic – Out
- Bryce McGowens – Out
- Yves Missi – Out
- Trey Murphy III – Out
- Dejounte Murray – Out
- Zion Williamson – Out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – Questionable
- Jayson Tatum – Questionable
Pelicans vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Payton Pritchard OVER 2.5 Three Pointers (+100)
Payton Pritchard was the Sixth Man of the Year last season, and he’s built on that this campaign. He’s averaging a career-high 17.0 points per game, making 2.7 threes on 7.1 attempts in 78 games.
The guard has gone OVER 2.5 three pointers in 9 of his last 13 games, averaging 3.6 threes on 6.8 attempts in that span. He should let it fly tonight at home against the Pelicans.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
The Celtics are an incredible 51-29 to the UNDER this season, and that’s the way I’m going tonight. That includes 25-14 to the UNDER at home, and Boston has been especially low-scoring in the second half of back-to-backs.
The C’s have gone UNDER in 10 of 12 in the second half of a back-to-back this season, and the Pelicans aren’t exactly a team that can control the pace.
Pick: UNDER 224.5 (-120)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop