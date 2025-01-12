Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 12
The Boston Celtics are looking to avenge Friday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings (where Boston was a double-digit favorite) when it takes on the undermanned New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
After suspending Zion Williamson for Friday’s game and winning, the Pelicans are expected to have him and Trey Murphy III (ankle) back in action for Sunday’s contest in Boston.
The C’s are just 13-7 at home this season after they went an insane 37-4 at TD Garden in the 2023-24 campaign.
Still, they deserve to be major favorites against a New Orleans team that is just 8-31 overall, 3-15 on the road, and 4-10 against the spread as a road underdog.
The C’s are expected to have all of their top six (Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford) in action on Sunday. Does that lead to a bounce-back win?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to consider in the prop market, and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +14.5 (-110)
- Celtics -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +750
- Celtics: -1200
Total
- 228 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 12
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 8-31
- Celtics record: 27-11
Pelicans vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Dejounte Murray – questionable
- Herb Jones – out
- Trey Murphy III – available
- Antonio Reeves – out
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Anton Watson – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
- Drew Peterson – out
Pelicans vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
After missing the last three games with an ankle injury, Trey Murphy III is set to return for the Pelicans against Boston.
This season, Murphy is shooting 36.4 percent from 3 on a career-high 8.6 attempts per game (averaging 3.1 makes per game as well). He’s made at least three shots from beyond the arc in eight of his last nine games and 14 of 16 games since Dec. 1 while shooting 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.
He’s a must bet with this prop set at just 2.5 on Sunday.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
I’m buying Boston guard Derrick White at a discounted points prop against one of the NBA’s worst defenses.
White is averaging 16.7 points per game this season, picking up at least 14 points in 27 of his 36 games (75 percent). Even though he’s fallen short of this number in back-to-back games, White still hasn’t attempted fewer than eight shots in a game this season and now gets to face the No. 27 defense in the NBA.
Pelicans vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
I’m buying Boston in this game, even though it turned in a complete clunker on Friday night.
The Pelicans have been awful as road underdogs (4-10 against the spread), and they are still without key weapons in Herb Jones (torn labrum) and Brandon Ingram (ankle sprain).
Boston has not been good as a home favorite (7-13 against the spread), but the Pelicans are 29th in net rating, 27th in defensive rating, and 28th in offensive rating this season. That defense is not going to cut it against a Boston team that is No. 2 in the league in offensive rating.
Even with Williamson back, I’m not sold on the Pelicans keeping this matchup close.
Pick: Celtics -14.5 (-110)
