Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 2
The Los Angeles Clippers’ quest for the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference continues on Wednesday night against the tanking New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans shut down Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for the season earlier in the week, and now it appears that the Pelicans are going all out for a top pick in the draft since Trey Murphy III, Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones are also out for the year.
Meanwhile, the Clippers picked up a much-needed win over the Orlando Magic on Monday and are firmly in the mix for a top-six seed in the West.
Can they take care of business as a home favorite tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference matchup.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +17.5 (-110)
- Clippers -17.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +1000
- Clippers: -1800
Total
- 217.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Clippers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 2
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Intuit Dome
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pelicans record: 21-54
- Clippers record: 43-32
Pelicans vs. Clippers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Brandon Boston – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Herb Jones – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
Clippers Injury Report
- Amir Coffey – out
- Jordan Miller – out
Pelicans vs. Clippers Best NBA Prop Bets
Note: These prop predictions were written before odds were released for the game. They are based on previous player performance.
Los Angeles Clippers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Norman Powell OVER Points
Don't look now, but Norman Powell is getting red hot for the Clippers, scoring 55 points while shooting 8-for-17 from beyond the arc in his last two games.
Even with Kawhi Leonard commanding a bigger role in the offense, Powell is having an insanely efficient season, averaging 22.6 points while shooting 49.0 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from 3.
Pelicans vs. Clippers Prediction and Pick
No team in the NBA has been better as a home favorite this season than the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Clips are 17-6 against the spread when favored at home, posting an average scoring margin of +12.8 points per game in those contests.
When it comes to this matchup, it's a no-brainer given all of the injuries on the New Orleans side. The Pelicans are 26th in net rating, 26th in offensive rating and 23rd in defensive rating over their last 10 games.
Over that same stretch, the Clippers are second in net rating, third in defensive rating and second in offensive rating. They have a net rating of +16.2 points (!!) per 100 possessions during this 10-game period.
They’re a no-brainer, especially since each game could mean the No. 6 seed (or better) or the play-in for this team.
Pick: Clippers -17.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.