Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Atlanta Hawks return home looking to shake off a two-game losing streak when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night.
Luckily for Atlanta, the Pelicans are on an eight-game losing streak of their own, including a home loss to the Lakers last night.
In the first meeting this season, the Hawks came away with a 115-98 win in New Orleans back in November.
The oddsmakers have the Hawks as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +10.5 (-110)
- Hawks -10.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +340
- Hawks: -440
Total
- 248.5 (Over -107/Under -116)
Pelicans vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, FDSN SE-ATL
- Pelicans record: 8-30
- Hawks record: 17-21
Pelicans vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Herbert Jones – questionable
- Saddiq Bey – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – out
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Nikola Djurisic – questionable
- Caleb Houstan – questionable
- Onyeka Okongwu – questionable
- Malik Williams – questionable
- Trae Young – questionable
Pelicans vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
Trey Murphy III is feeling it right now. The Pelicans forward is coming off a 42-point performance against the Lakers last night after putting up 27 points two nights prior.
He’s now averaging 21.3 points per game this season to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists – that’s over 30 PRA per game.
Murphy has gone over this 28.5 PRA number in four of his last five games and 51% of his contests this season. That includes 32 PRA (19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists) against the Hawks back in November.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have gone just 18-20 against the spread this season, and they’re even worse both at home and as favorites. They’re 6-11 at home, 5-13 as favorites, and 0-8 against the spread as home favorites.
Even with the lowly Pelicans on a back-to-back, it feels like a double-digit win may be too much to ask for from Atlanta. This is the first game back at home after three on the road, including two straight blowout losses in Toronto.
New Orleans should have enough in its tank to keep this a single-digit game in Atlanta.
Pick: Pelicans +10.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.