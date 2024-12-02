Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 2
The Atlanta Hawks had quite the weekend, knocking off the Cleveland Cavaliers twice – including in an NBA Cup game – moving them to 10-11 on the season.
Atlanta will take its three-game winning streak into Monday’s matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans, who are playing the second night of a back-to-back after getting blown out by the New York Knicks on Sunday.
New Orleans was without Brandon Ingram, Zion Williams, Herb Jones and others in that game, and no NBA team has been as banged up as the Pels early on in this season.
So, it’s no surprise that New Orleans is once again a road underdog on Monday.
After losing to the Knicks, the Pelicans are on an eight-game losing streak. Can they snap that on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this interconference clash.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +10.5 (-115)
- Hawks -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +370
- Hawks: -485
Total
- 228.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Hawks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 2
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Pelicans record: 4-17
- Hawks record: 10-11
Pelicans vs. Hawks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – probable
- Seth Lundy – questionable
- Keaton Wallace – questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- Trae Young – probable
- Cody Zeller – out
Pelicans vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 33.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
For this prop, all you need to know is that Jalen Johnson has been money over his last 12 games when it comes to this prop:
- @ CHO: 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists – 32 PRA
- vs. CLE: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists – 36 PRA
- @ CLE: 22 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists – 38 PRA
- vs. DAL: 28 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists – 42 PRA
- vs. CHI: 25 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists – 43 PRA
- vs. GSW: 15 points, 14 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- @ POR: 25 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists – 33 PRA
- vs. WAS: 18 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists – 38 PRA
- @ BOS: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists – 40 PRA
- vs. CHI: 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists – 31 PRA
- @ DET: 20 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist – 30 PRA
- vs. NYK: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 7 assists – 45 PRA
So, over this stretch, Johnson has at least 30 PRA in 12 consecutive games, and he’s cleared this prop in seven of those games. Johnson should hover around this number against a weak Pelicans squad.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick
So far this season, the Hawks are one of the best OVER teams in the NBA, hitting it in 14 of their 21 games.
While New Orleans is 9-11-1 to the OVER this season, it could have Brandon Ingram back in action on Monday if he was only sitting out the front end of a back-to-back on Sunday. Regardless, the Pels have been a team that can help an OVER since they rank 27th in the league in defensive rating.
Atlanta (21st in defensive rating) ranks No. 2 in the NBA in pace, so we should see an uptempo contest between these teams.
While the Pels’ terrible offensive showing on Sunday is concerning, I expect them to bounce back a little against a weak Atlanta defense on Monday.
Pick: OVER 228.5 (-108)
