Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 2
The two worst teams in the Western Conference face off on Sunday night, as the Utah Jazz host the New Orleans Pelicans.
Utah is 0.5 games behind the Pelicans in the standings, but it appears to be content staying there and tanking for the No. 1 overall pick. The Jazz are sitting John Collins, Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton on Sunday.
As for New Orleans, it has won four of its last six games to jump ahead of the Jazz in the standings, and oddsmakers have set it as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans -7.5 (-105)
- Jazz +7.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: -278
- Jazz: +225
Total
- 231 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 2
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports New Orleans, Root Sports
- Pelicans record: 16-44
- Jazz record: 15-44
Pelicans vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Herb Jones – out
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Brandon Boston – out
Jazz Injury Report
- Lauri Markkanen – out
- Walker Kessler – out
- John Collins – out
- Collin Sexton – out
- Jordan Clarkson – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- Elijah Harkless – out
Pelicans vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 9.5 Rebounds and Assists (-140)
Even though Trey Murphy III is known for his scoring and 3-point shooting, he’s been stuffing the stat sheet for the Pelicans as of late.
Since Feb. 5 (Murphy’s last 10 games), he’s been averaging 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game. In that 10-game stretch, he has seven games with 10 or more rebounds and assists.
Utah is sitting a ton of key veterans on Sunday, so don’t be shocked if the Pelicans run things up – and post some interesting box scores – in this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
New Orleans has not been good on the road this season, but can anyone trust this Utah team with its five best veterans all sitting out on Sunday?
I won’t be.
The Jazz are 29th in defensive rating and 27th in net rating over their last 10 games, even though they’ve won three of those matchups.
New Orleans, which may be the healthiest it's been all season, has won four of its last 10 games, and it ranks 25th in the league in net rating over this 10-game stretch.
While that’s not great, the Pels appear to have more intentions of winning this game since they aren’t resting any key rotation players (Murray and Jones are both done for the year).
I’ll lay the points with the Pelicans, as they’ve beaten the Suns, Spurs (twice), and Kings over their last six games.
Pick: Pelicans -7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.