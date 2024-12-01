Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Dec. 1
It’s been a rough 2024-25 season for the New Orleans Pelicans, who have dealt with more injuries than any other team entering Sunday’s matchup with the New York Knicks.
New York closed out a five-game road trip with a one-point NBA Cup win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, and it’s off to a pedestrian 11-8 start in the 2024-25 season. The Knicks are still meshing with Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns now in the fold, and it’s led to some inconsistent play in the 2024-25 season.
However, the Knicks are catching a break on Sunday.
New Orleans is down Jose Alvarado, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Jordan Hawkins and Herb Jones – five of its top eight players – for Sunday’s matchup. New Orleans is just 2-12 when Williamson is out of the lineup this season.
As a result, the Knicks are set as double-digit favorites at home on Sunday.
Can they cover the spread after a disappointing showing against a shorthanded Charlotte team on Friday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to consider in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s game.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +12 (-110)
- Knicks -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +525
- Knicks: -750
Total
- 224 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 1
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports
- Pelicans record: 4-16
- Knicks record: 11-8
Pelicans vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- Herb Jones – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Precious Achiuwa – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Boo Buie III – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
Pelicans vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 18.5 Points (-125)
Pelicans wing Trey Murphy III should be in line for a massive role with Ingram and Zion both out on Sunday.
Over his last four games, Murphy has 19, 24, 24 and 21 points, attempting 17, 19 and 23 shots in his last three games. The former first-round pick is averaging 18.7 points per game on the season, and he’s become a focal point on offense for a New Orleans team that is down several key scorers.
If Murphy is able to get up over 15 shots again on Sunday, he should have no problem clearing this prop against a Knicks team that ranks just 23rd in the NBA in defensive rating.
New York Knicks Best Prop Bet
- Miles McBride OVER 8.5 Points (-125)
New York Knicks guard Miles McBride is averaging 10.7 points per game heading into Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans.
I like Deuce for a few reasons in this game, starting with the blowout potential with New Orleans down Zion Williams, Brandon Ingram, Jordan Hawkins, Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado. The Knicks are 12-point favorites in this matchup.
Now, Deuce may get a few more minutes in a blowout, but the Knicks’ sixth man actually was in the closing lineup on Friday against Charlotte, replacing a struggling Mikal Bridges. If Tom Thibodeau goes to McBride again down the stretch, it should raise his ceiling in this prop.
So far this season, McBride has nine or more points in nine of his 14 games, and he’s cleared it in two of his last three since returning from a knee injury. The one game he didn't, McBride was limited to just 15 minutes against Dallas.
The first man off the bench for a thin Knicks squad should push double figures on Sunday.
Pelicans vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
While I prefer playing one of the two props above in this matchup, I will lay the points with the Knicks on Sunday if I have to choose a side.
Even though New York is just 3-3-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, it’s winning those games by an average margin of 11.4 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Pelicans are just 2-5 ATS as road dogs, losing those games by an average margin of 20.6 points per game.
With Williamson and Ingram out, the Pelicans are facing a serious uphill battle to beat a relatively healthy Knicks squad.
On the season, New Orleans ranks 27th in both offensive and defensive rating, and 29th in net rating. That makes the Pels nearly impossible to trust at any number as an underdog.
Pick: Knicks -12 (-110)
