Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 4
LeBron James, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are making a push for a top-three seed in the Western Conference, and they have a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.
New Orleans has shut down CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson for the season while Dejounte Murray, Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones have all been ruled out for the year already due to injury.
That sets the Lakers up well as home favorites – a spot they’ve thrived – on the second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles is coming off against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday that dropped it back into the No. 4 seed in the West.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference battle.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +13.5 (-110)
- Lakers -13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +625
- Lakers: -950
Total
- 220.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Lakers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 4
- Time: 10:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Spectrum SportsNet, FanDuel Sports Network New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 21-55
- Lakers record: 46-30
Pelicans vs. Lakers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- CJ McCollum – out
- Brandon Boston – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
Lakers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans vs. Lakers Best NBA Prop Bets
Los Angeles Lakers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Austin Reaves OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
This season, Reaves is averaging 20.1 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Lakers star could see an expanded role on Friday night with the team playing the second night of a back-to-back, as it’s possible J.J. Redick and company will rest LeBron James or Luka Doncic in what should be a very winnable game.
Reaves has at least 20 points in 10 of his last 12 games and is averaging 26.3 points per game over that stretch.
Pelicans vs. Lakers Prediction and Pick
Before betting on this game, it’ll be important to check the Lakers’ injury report to see if they’re sitting any of their star players, but I lean with Los Angeles to cover the spread regardless against a tanking New Orleans team.
Most of the Pelicans’ top rotation players are sitting out of this game, and New Orleans is just 3-7 straight up in its last 10 games.
All season long, the Pels have struggled as road underdogs, going 11-19 against the spread – one of the five-worst ATS records in the NBA.
Meanwhile, despite yesterday’s loss, the Lakers are 19-11 against the spread when favored at home – the fourth-best mark in the NBA. I’d be shocked to see Los Angeles struggle against a Pelicans team that has a net rating of -13.3 points over its last 10 games.
Pick: Lakers -13.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
