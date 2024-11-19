Pelicans vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trey Murphy III, Luka Doncic)
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are looking to secure their first NBA Cup win of the 2024-25 season when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.
Dallas is a major favorite in this game, but the prop market is a little thin since Luka Doncic (questionable) is up in the air for this game.
Still, I have a play for Doncic – if he suits up – and a bet for a Pelicans sharpshooter in this matchup.
Let’s break down the top props for Tuesday’s NBA Cup clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Pelicans vs. Mavericks
- Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
- Luka Doncic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-115)
I shared my favorite bet for Trey Murphy III on Tuesday in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
New Orleans wing Trey Murphy III missed the start of the 2024-25 season with an injury, but he returned to action in the past week, playing three games and averaging 14.3 points per game.
Murphy has needed to shake off some rust – he’s shooting just 36.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the field – but he’s a career 39.0 percent shooter from deep.
So, I think he’s undervalued at 16.5 points in this matchup with the Pelicans needing all the offense they can get from him and Brandon Ingram.
Murphy cleared this prop in his last game, and he’s taken at least 12 shots and six 3-pointers in every game he’s played this season. His last time out, he went 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-8 from downtown in a win over Denver.
That was also the first time this season that Murphy had played over 30 minutes, a sign that his role could expand even more on Tuesday.
Luka Doncic OVER 15.5 Rebounds and Assists (-125)
So far this season, Doncic is averaging 7.8 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, clearing 15.5 rebounds and assists in eight of his 13 games.
This is a favorable matchup for Doncic as a passer, as New Orleans is 25th in the NBA in opponent assists per game.
Luka has just one game with less than 12 rebounds and assists, giving him a pretty solid floor in this market. I think – if he plays – he gets back to his usual stat-sheet stuffing self on Tuesday.
