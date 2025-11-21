Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Dallas Mavericks are looking to get back on track when they host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.
The Mavs snapped a three-game losing streak on Sunday against Portland, but lost their last two games. Meanwhile, the Pelicans have lost seven in a row.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s matchup.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pelicans +4.5 (-115)
- Mavericks -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +142
- Mavericks: -170
Total
- 249.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Pelicans vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 21
- Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): KFAA, WFAA, GCS, Pelicans+
- Pelicans record: 2-13
- Mavericks record: 4-12
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Alexander – out
- Hunter Dickinson – out
- Karlo Matkovic – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jordan Poole – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – out
- Cooper Flagg – available
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Ryan Nembhard – out
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bet
Dallas Mavericks swingman Klay Thompson has picked it up recently after a slow start to the season. He started for the Mavericks in their first seven games, but managed double-digit points just three times in that span.
Thompson adjusted to a bench role in recent weeks, putting up a season-high 19 points twice in the last two weeks, along with a pair of 13-point performances. He’s also getting a few assists per game, with at least two in seven of his last nine games.
The veteran has gone over this number in four of his last five games, only failing to do so in a back-to-back situation in Minnesota when he played just 17 minutes.
Thompson should be ready to go on Friday night after putting up 13 points and two assists in his return to the starting lineup on Wednesday.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
The Mavericks nearly came away with a win last time out, falling 113-111 to the Knicks as +8.5 underdogs. They’re now -4.5 favorites against the lowly Pelicans.
Dallas did win its previous home game, 138-133 against the Trail Blazers, and New Orleans hasn’t kept any of their seven straight losses particularly close. They’ve covered a few double-digit spreads, but the Mavs should be able to cover -4.5 against New Orleans tonight.
Pick: Mavericks -4.5 (-105)
