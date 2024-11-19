Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The Dallas Mavericks pulled off a massive upset against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday – even though Luka Doncic was out of the lineup.
Now, they’ll look to pick up an NBA Cup win over the New Orleans Pelicans, who are still down six rotation players in this matchup:
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Jordan Hawkins – out
- Zion Williamson – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
- CJ McCollum – out
Dallas dropped an NBA Cup game on Tuesday last, losing to the Golden State Warriors while the Pels are 1-0 in Group Play after beating the Nikola Jokic-less Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Can Brandon Ingram and Trey Murphy III lead them to another win on Tuesday night? Oddsmakers aren’t sold, setting the Pels as massive underdogs.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +12 (-112)
- Mavericks -12 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +490
- Mavericks: -675
Total
- 222 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 19
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Pelicans record: 4-10
- Mavs record: 7-7
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
Mavs Injury Report
- Luka Doncic – questionable
- Jazian Gortman – out
- Dante Exum – out
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Key Players to Watch
New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram: With so many important players out, Ingram has been relied on heavily by New Orleans this season. He’s averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game, but he may need to push 30 for the second time in as many games for New Orleans to pull off an upset.
Dallas Mavericks
Dereck Lively II: The Pelicans lack a proven option at center, which could lead to big game in the lob department for second-year center Dereck Lively II. The Mavs youngster is averaging 8.6 points, 6.8 boards and 1.6 blocks per game so far this season.
Pelicans vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
While Dallas is coming off a big win over Oklahoma City, I’m not sold on laying 12 points with the Mavericks tonight – especially with Doncic questionable.
Instead, I’m looking to the prop market for my favorite play in this one.
New Orleans wing Trey Murphy III missed the start of the 2024-25 season with an injury, but he returned to action in the past week, playing three games and averaging 14.3 points per game.
Murphy has needed to shake off some rust – he’s shooting just 36.3 percent from the field and 27.3 percent from the field – but he’s a career 39.0 percent shooter from deep.
So, I think he’s undervalued at 16.5 points in this matchup with the Pelicans needing all the offense they can get from him and Brandon Ingram.
Murphy cleared this prop in his last game, and he’s taken at least 12 shots and six 3-pointers in every game he’s played this season. His last time out, he went 7-for-15 from the field and 2-for-8 from downtown in a win over Denver.
That was also the first time this season that Murphy had played over 30 minutes, a sign that his role could expand even more on Tuesday.
Pick: Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-110)
