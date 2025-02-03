Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Feb. 3
Things have gone from bad to worse when it comes to injuries for the New Orleans Pelicans this season.
After quickly falling out of contention early in the season with injuries to Dejounte Murray, Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Herb Jones and others, the Pelicans lost Murray for the season on Friday night after he ruptured his Achilles against the Boston Celtics.
After giving up draft capital for the former All-Star this past offseason, New Orleans is more likely to enter a rebuilding phase – potentially as soon as the trade deadline on Feb. 6.
On Monday, the Pelicans hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets and MVP candidate Nikola Jokic. The No. 4 seed in the Western Conference, Denver has won six of its last 10 games and 14 of 22 games at home this season.
With the Nuggets heavily favored at Ball Arena, how should bettors proceed in this Western Conference battle?
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +11 (-108)
- Nuggets -11 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +455
- Nuggets: -625
Total
- 241 (Over -108/Under -112)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Feb. 3
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 12-37
- Nuggets record: 30-19
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Jordan Hawkins – questionable
- Daniel Theis – questionable
- Keion Brooks Jr. – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancar – out
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Peyton Watson – out
- Russell Westbrook – out
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trey Murphy III OVER 22.5 Points (-110)
Trey Murphy III is averaging 22.1 points per game while shooting 46.7 percent from the field and 37.0 percent from 3. As he builds off his breakout season, he has a great matchup against a Denver team that is in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent 3s allowed per game.
Murphy has scored 23 or more points in six of his last 10, averaging 25.3 points per game over that stretch. He’s a solid bet to stay hot on Monday night.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray UNDER 2.5 Made 3s (-166)
In what could be a blowout on Monday night, I’m fading Jamal Murray in his 3-point prop.
The star guard is shooting 36.2 percent from the field and averaging just 2.0 made 3s per game, yet his prop is set at 2.5 tonight. While the Pelicans are in the bottom 10 in the NBA in opponent 3s per game, Murray is averaging just 1.3 made 3s on 5.4 attempts per game over his last nine games.
He’s made three or more 3s in just two games over that stretch.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver has been great at home this season – which is pretty much par for the course during the Jokic era – and it has covered the spread in nine games as a home favorite (9-7-1) while posting an average scoring margin of +8.1 points per game.
Now, the Nuggets get to take on a shorthanded Pelicans team that is one of the worst in the NBA as a road underdog, going just 6-11 against the spread.
Even before Murray went down for the season, New Orleans was one of the worst teams in the NBA – ranking 26th in offensive rating, 28th in defensive rating and 29th in net rating.
That simply won’t get it done against a Denver team that is fourth in the NBA in offensive rating and has one of the 10-best net ratings in the NBA at home.
New Orleans did beat Denver – while Jokic was out – earlier this season, but the Nuggets have really found a groove after a slow start to the season. They’ve been impressive with Russell Westbrook in the starting lineup, but they won’t have Russ (hamstring, out) tonight.
Still, I’ll gladly back Denver to cover at home with New Orleans nursing a five-game losing streak.
Pick: Nuggets -11 (-112)
