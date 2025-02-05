Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
On Monday, the Denver Nuggets picked up a 12-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans, and they have a chance to take the season series between these squads on Wednesday.
New Orleans won the first meeting against Denver (Nikola Jokic missed that game), and Denver has taken two since.
New Orleans’ season is in the tanks with so many injuries happening early in the season and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) now out for the season.
Plus, the Pels could be sellers at the deadline in the next day or so. With Denver favored to win again, how should bettors wager on this matchup?
Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for the fourth meeting between these teams this season.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +10.5 (-112)
- Nuggets -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +390
- Nuggets: -520
Total
- 239 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Altitude, Bally Sports New Orleans
- Pelicans record: 12-38
- Nuggets record: 31-19
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Daniel Theis – out
- Brandon Ingram – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Herb Jones – out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Vlatko Cancer – out
- Aaron Gordon – questionable
- DaRon Holmes II – out
- Russell Westbrook – out
- Peyton Watson – out
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet
- CJ McCollum OVER 4.5 Assists (-120)
McCollum is averaging just 3.8 assists per game this season, but he’s facing the team that allows the most assists per game in the NBA.
CJ had five dimes in Monday’s loss – the second time this season he’s cleared 4.5 assists with Dejounte Murray out the lineup. New Orleans’ offense is hard to trust, but I lean with McCollum going over this number tonight.
Denver Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Murray UNDER 6.5 Assists (-120)
Jamal Murray picked up eight dimes against New Orleans on Monday, but he’s averaging just 6.1 assists on 9.8 potential assists this season.
Over his last 19 games (since Jan. 1), Murray has cleared 6.5 dimes on just six occasions, averaging 5.7 assists per game.
Even with Russell Westbrook out, I think Murray is a fade candidate in a game that could turn into a blowout – and lead to him playing less minutes – on Wednesday.
Pelicans vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
Denver is one of the better teams in the NBA when favored at home (10-7-1 against the spread), and it should have no problem with the Pelicans once again on Wednesday.
New Orleans is just 6-12 against the spread as a road underdog, and it enters this matchup on a six-game skid.
Denver won’t have Russell Westbrook once again, but the Nuggets are an elite offensive team, ranking fourth in the NBA in offensive rating and No. 2 in effective field goal percentage.
That’s a major issue for the Pelicans – who are down three starters – since they are 26th in offensive rating and 29th in defensive rating this season, allowing the fifth-most points per game in the league.
Plus, this is a terrible matchup for the Pels, as Jokic should dominate against a weak frontcourt that features rookie Yves Missi – after trading away Daniel Theis on Wednesday afternoon – at center.
I’ll lay the points with Denver tonight.
Pick: -10.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
