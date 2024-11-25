Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
The Indiana Pacers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday after beating the Washington Wizards on Sunday as double-digit home favorites.
On Monday, Tyresee Haliburton and company will take on the shorthanded New Orleans Pelicans, who may be getting veteran guard CJ McCollum back in action tonight.
McCollum would be a major boost to a New Orleans team that has dealt with a ton of injuries in the 2024-25 season, leading to a terrible 4-13 start.
Indiana has also gotten off to a slow start compared to where many expected it would be after an Eastern Conference Finals appearance last season.
So, which of these squads should we bet on for Monday’s game?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my favorite bet for this matchup.
Pelicans vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +6.5 (-108)
- Pacers -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +205
- Pacers: -250
Total
- 226 (Over -112/Under -108)
Pelicans vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Pelicans record: 4-13
- Pacers record: 7-10
Pelicans vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Jose Alvarado – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Karlo Matkovic – out
- CJ McCollum – questionable
- Dejounte Murray – doubtful
- Zion Williamson – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
Pacers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pelicans vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
New Orleans Pelicans Prop Bets
- Trey Murphy III OVER 16.5 Points (-125)
Murphy has played well in an expanded role with so many players out, scoring 17 or more points in three straight games, including a 24-point game his last time out, shooting 5-for-9 from beyond the arc.
On the season, Murphy is averaging 17.2 points per game in five games, shooting 40.8 percent from the field and 34.2 percent from 3. He’s seen his points prop dip in this game because McCollum is expected to return, but Murphy and Brandon Ingram should be the primary offensive options in this one.
Indiana Pacers Prop Bets
- Pascal Siakam OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
Siakam has been red hot for the Pacers, scoring 21 or more points in five straight games, pushing his season average to 20.9 points per game.
This is a favorable matchup for him against a shorthanded Pelicans team that is 29th in the NBA in defensive rating and lacks rim protection – especially if rookie Yves Missi (questionable) doesn’t suit up for New Orleans.
Pelicans vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
As I always say when one team is playing the second night of a back-to-back, it’s important to check in on the injury reports later in the day before officially placing a wager – in case a star player is ruled out.
That being said, this matchup is great for the Pacers, who are 1-1 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season, 2-2-1 against the spread as a home favorite and now 7-10 straight up in the 2024-25 season.
New Orleans has yet to cover the spread in a game as a road underdog (0-5 on the season), and the Pelicans rank 29th in defensive rating, 27th in offensive rating and 29th in net rating.
Even with McCollum potentially returning, I don’t think he can make up for all of those deficiencies on Monday night.
The Pacers haven’t gotten off to a fast start, but this could be a get-right matchup for their No. 16 offense, especially since the Pelicans are down their best defenders on the perimeter in Murray, Alvarado and Jones.
I’ll lay the points with the Pacers – as long as everybody suits up – on Monday night.
Pick: Pacers -6.5 (-112)
