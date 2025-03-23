Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 23
For the second time this month, the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans will face off, this time in a standalone afternoon matchup.
Detroit won by 46 against New Orleans earlier this month, but it has slipped a bit as of late, losing five of its last 10 games to fall multiple games back of the Indiana Pacers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Can Cade Cunningham and company get back on track and make a push for a top-four seed in the final month of the season?
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Sunday’s matinee matchup.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Pelicans +11.5 (-108)
- Pistons -11.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pelicans: +440
- Pistons: -600
Total
- 230 (Over -110/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 23
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Pelicans record: 19-52
- Pistons record: 39-32
Pelicans vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Trey Murphy III – out
- Dejounte Murray – out
- Jose Alvarado – questionable
- Brandon Boston – out
- Herb Jones – out
- Yves Missi – questionable
- Lester Quinones – out
- Zion Williamson – questionable
Pistons Injury Report
- Tolu Smith – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Jaden Ivey – out
- Ron Harper Jr. – out
- Tim Hardaway Jr. – out
- Daniss Jenkins – out
Pelicans vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Detroit Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cade Cunningham OVER 26.5 Points (-125)
This is a great spot for Cade Cunningham, who has scored 28.5 points per game in his last 10 games, clearing 26.5 points in seven of those matchups.
Cunningham had 24 points in less than 30 minutes in a 46-point win over the Pelicans earlier this month, and if he has to play a few more minutes, he should easily clear this number. New Orleans has the worst defensive rating in the NBA, and Cade is averaging 25.7 points per game overall.
Pelicans vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Don’t overthink this matchup.
Detroit blew out the Pelicans in New Orleans earlier this month, and the Pelicans have now lost Trey Murphy III for the season and could be without Zion Williamson (questionable) on Sunday afternoon.
Detroit is just 5-5 in its last 10 games, but it still has the sixth-best net rating in the NBA over that stretch. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are dead last in net rating (-17.0) over that same 10-game period.
The Pels are also the worst team in the NBA as road underdogs this season (9-19 against the spread). They’re a must fade on Sunday.
Pick: Pistons -11.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $200 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.