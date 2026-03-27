Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27
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The New Orleans Pelicans wrap up a three-game road trip when they face off against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.
The Pelicans have now lost three games in a row after a 129-108 defeat in Detroit last night, and the Raptors lost three of the final four games on their five-game road trip.
Toronto is looking for some revenge after a 122-111 upset loss in New Orleans earlier this month.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as home favorites at the best betting sites on
Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pelicans +8.5 (-115)
- Raptors -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Pelicans +270
- Raptors -340
Total
- 228.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Pelicans vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, SN
- Pelicans record: 25-49
- Raptors record: 40-32
Pelicans vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Pelicans Injury Report
- Dejounte Murray – Questionable
- Trey Murphy III – Questionable
- Bryce McGowens – Questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Chucky Hepburn – Out
- A.J. Lawson – Available
- Alijah Martin – Available
- Immanuel Quickley – Out
Pelicans vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jamal Shead UNDER 8.5 Points (-111)
Jamal Shead is getting the starting nod with Immanuel Quickley out, but that hasn’t exactly resulted in a ton of points. He scored 7 two games ago in Utah and then 8 last time out against the Clippers.
Perhaps Shead can get another bucket or two to fall to get to this number, but the Raptors have better options in their offense when it comes to scoring.
Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Pelicans lost by 21 last night in Detroit and now face off against a Raptors team that is hungry to get back on track at home. I can only look one way in this one, and that’s to Toronto.
The Raptors won and covered the spread in their last three home games. This is a great spot for them to make it four in a row against a tired Pelicans squad.
Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop