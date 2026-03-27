Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 27

The New Orleans Pelicans wrap up a three-game road trip when they face off against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

The Pelicans have now lost three games in a row after a 129-108 defeat in Detroit last night, and the Raptors lost three of the final four games on their five-game road trip.

Toronto is looking for some revenge after a 122-111 upset loss in New Orleans earlier this month.

The oddsmakers have the Raptors as home favorites at the best betting sites on

Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pelicans +8.5 (-115)

Raptors -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Pelicans +270

Raptors -340

Total

228.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Pelicans vs. Raptors How to Watch

Date: Friday, March 27

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

How to Watch (TV): GCSEN, SN

Pelicans record: 25-49

Raptors record: 40-32

Pelicans vs. Raptors Injury Reports

Pelicans Injury Report

Dejounte Murray – Questionable

Trey Murphy III – Questionable

Bryce McGowens – Questionable

Raptors Injury Report

Chucky Hepburn – Out

A.J. Lawson – Available

Alijah Martin – Available

Immanuel Quickley – Out

Pelicans vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets

Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet

Jamal Shead UNDER 8.5 Points (-111)

Jamal Shead is getting the starting nod with Immanuel Quickley out, but that hasn’t exactly resulted in a ton of points. He scored 7 two games ago in Utah and then 8 last time out against the Clippers.

Perhaps Shead can get another bucket or two to fall to get to this number, but the Raptors have better options in their offense when it comes to scoring.

Pelicans vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick

The Pelicans lost by 21 last night in Detroit and now face off against a Raptors team that is hungry to get back on track at home. I can only look one way in this one, and that’s to Toronto.

The Raptors won and covered the spread in their last three home games. This is a great spot for them to make it four in a row against a tired Pelicans squad.

Pick: Raptors -8.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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